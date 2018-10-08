TshisaLIVE

Reason defends Lerato Kganyago from 'disgusting' troll

08 October 2018 - 10:54 By Kyle Zeeman
Reason was disgusted by the comments.
Reason was disgusted by the comments.
Image: Instagram/ Reason

In the midst of celebrations which took over social media ever since LootLove announced that she and Reason are expecting twins, the rapper went into battle mode after a troll dragged Lerato Kganyago into the mix. 

The troll thought he was funny when he used the buzz around LootLove's pregnancy to suggest that Reason could "sort out" Lerato's problems with having children.

Lerato has previously opened up about the pain of suffering two miscarriages and her challenges of having children. 

Reason took to Instagram to lay into the troll and claimed the remark was the "most disgusting thing a man can say to a woman for laughs".

"If only you truly understood the pain of losing or not being able to have kids. This hurts so much," he added.

He went on to label the troll was "toxic" and hoped the man would never know the pain Lerato felt.

"Your weakness and broken is so toxic you even express it in hiding. I pray you never feel the pain of losing a child."

Lerato kept her response to the hate simple by just swearing the troll's mother.

That's how you kill them with kindness, queen.

Mzansi goes crazy over LootLove's pregnancy announcement

Mzansi has joined LootLove and Reason in celebrating the news that they're expecting twins.
2 days ago

Bonang clears the air: 'If being strong, thorough & focused makes me a b*tch then that's fine'

Queen B also spills tea on why she's so damn spicy in the clapback game.
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

'Babe, you need to stop!' - Simphiwe Dana slams Cassper over fan clapback

Cassper got the streets talking when he suggested that Mzansi is only good at dragging each other down.
TshisaLIVE
13 days ago

