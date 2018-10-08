Surprise! Khabonina Qubeka announces the birth of her baby girl

After successfully keeping her pregnancy a secret for nine months, Isidingo actress Khabonina Qubeka has revealed she welcomed a baby girl a few days ago.

In what can be dubbed as a great Monday morning surprise, Khabonina shared the news on Instagram.

She posted pictures of her bare baby bump from a pregnancy shoot and the cutest snap of her daughter's little feet.

"A few days ago, 2 October 2018 at 9pm I gave birth to a beautiful healthy & oh so peaceful baby girl! Yes it's a girl! I had the most beautiful quiet pregnancy. I’m so happy fam ... God is good."