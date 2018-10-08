WATCH | From makeup shade to ring excuses: 4 OPW moments that had us howling
The Twitter streets were filled with celebration and laughter on Sunday when Joshua married the love of his life Lilly on popular reality show Our Perfect Wedding.
The couple had always dreamed of having a really fancy white wedding and it seemed like all 1950 protocol was observed for their special day when they took to the show to share it with fans.
Tonight on Our Perfect Wedding at 7pm on @mzansimagic on #Channel161 💍💍💍#OPW pic.twitter.com/RoGvQB0sok— Basetsana Kumalo (@basetsanakumalo) October 7, 2018
Of course the show would be nothing without the odd little quips and moments that made us laugh and got tongues wagging.
For once it wasn't just the camera person's quirky shots of unsuspecting guests that got the show trending. The bride and groom's traditions, and host Nomsa Buthelezi's hilarious shade made for great Sunday night entertainment.
Here are four of our favourite moments:
Nomsa's makeup jab
Nomsa had people howling with laughter when she asked the bride if she was even wearing makeup.
I had to rewind 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/D0nJAfnDen— 🧀 (@_Mandy_s_) October 7, 2018
Also which make up did they use?? Lol aowa Ke Ponds.. #OPW pic.twitter.com/GgVfDVNRiX— Faith (@Faith_Ngwenya) October 7, 2018
Nomsa's laughter after finding out that they are already wearing make-up.. 😂😂😂😂😂#opw— zuko (@zeekay1031) October 7, 2018
Huuuuuuw ee Nomsa will never smell heaven let alone see it. Let me see leya walk. #OPW pic.twitter.com/bVGkvkGhiN— nubian queen (@Adelaid81161974) October 7, 2018
Nomsa: you guys have make up on— Pfumie_m (@YRH_Pfumie) October 7, 2018
Them: yess
Nomsa: #OPW pic.twitter.com/1hPmmolmmk
No rings? Blame the Bible
The couple were asked why they were not exchanging rings. Malume's excuse won the whole week.
I've never lol this hard 😂😂😂😂— Apostle Loyiso Majola (@ApostleLoyiso) October 7, 2018
Guys study the bible for what it is and not what men has made it to be! #OPW #O pic.twitter.com/wWyKVeAT2N
#OPW what did the groom just say about the rings? pic.twitter.com/y22UmZIKQ6— Makungu Peete (@MakunguPeete) October 7, 2018
What's happening here 🤔#OPW pic.twitter.com/6h6xW8klbF— Sharon Thembeka Jack 🇿🇦 (@sharonvdross) October 7, 2018
Men all over the country are rejoicing at this excuse...#OPW #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/KtQh7hG2kQ— Elle Diablo (@Ngwane_Elle) October 7, 2018
The bridesmaid's dresses so 'old-fashioned'
Yoh! The design of the bridesmaids' dresses gave some fans serious throwback vibes and led for calls for the episode to be repeated in black and white to show how old the theme was.
Nomusa is an awesome presenter shame da way she is playing it cool like nebahlee lmao #opw pic.twitter.com/Ua57KhUPoQ— Nontokozo (@Nontoko72639727) October 7, 2018
Wedding from the 1940’s rose from the dead I tell ya 🤣🤣😭😭🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️I cant #OPW pic.twitter.com/igqIXgAohl— Nompumelelo (@2411_mimi) October 7, 2018
#opw stop showing us 1960s wedding in 2018.✋✋✋✋ pic.twitter.com/QYxEg82NQ1— jackymash (@jackymashele1) October 7, 2018
This wedding is like it's being dragged out the 80's #OurPerfectWedding #OPW pic.twitter.com/KYYtuqisj6— My name is Tsholo☺ (@ElTsholo) October 7, 2018
The only thing missing in this wedding is for our Tv's to show in Black and White. #OPW— Limpopo Republic (@LimpopoRepublic) October 7, 2018
And the "pallbearer" gents were not much better
Fans were jokingly confused over whether they were watching a funeral or wedding.
#OurPerfectWedding the walk👌😂priceless pic.twitter.com/DbZ5ooBlsC— classy (@theagirl5) October 7, 2018
Is this a wedding or a funeral, so lost #OPW pic.twitter.com/kx8mnXGg2Y— TMZeeeee (@TmMncube) October 7, 2018
Groomsmen outchea looking like pallbearers ba feletsa mofu #OPW pic.twitter.com/lst6C3w1XM— NayNay (@EsterellaNay) October 7, 2018
The groom and groomsmen....that march......Imari funeral procession 🤣#OPW— cheri mohati (@cheri_lurvs) October 7, 2018