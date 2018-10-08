TshisaLIVE

WATCH | From makeup shade to ring excuses: 4 OPW moments that had us howling

08 October 2018 - 09:36 By Kyle Zeeman
Joshua and Lilly had their dream wedding.
Image: Twitter/ Our Perfect Wedding

The Twitter streets were filled with celebration and laughter on Sunday when Joshua  married the love of his life Lilly on popular reality show Our Perfect Wedding.

The couple had always dreamed of having a really fancy white wedding and it seemed like all 1950 protocol was observed for their special day when they took to the show to share it with fans. 

Of course the show would be nothing without the odd little quips and moments that made us laugh and got tongues wagging.

For once it wasn't just the camera person's quirky shots of unsuspecting guests that got the show trending. The bride and groom's traditions, and host Nomsa Buthelezi's hilarious shade made for great Sunday night entertainment.

Here are four of our favourite moments: 

Nomsa's makeup jab

Nomsa had people howling with laughter when she asked the bride if she was even wearing makeup.

No rings? Blame the Bible

The couple were asked why they were not exchanging rings. Malume's excuse won the whole week. 

The bridesmaid's dresses so 'old-fashioned' 

Yoh! The design of the bridesmaids' dresses gave some fans serious throwback vibes and led for calls for the episode to be repeated in black and white to show how old the theme was.

And the "pallbearer" gents were not much better

Fans were jokingly confused over whether they were watching a funeral or wedding.

IN MEMES | OPW's Gogo & Mkhulu reminds Twitter that true love exists

Over 60 years later Venita and Jordan are absolute couple goals.
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

'The enemies are rejoicing' - Fans not impressed by OPW couple's big day

Sometimes you can't win- even on your wedding day.
TshisaLIVE
21 days ago

Here's why OPW couple Sli & Sbu had the streets scattered

"They're planning games at their wedding? It might turn out to be their entire marriage."
TshisaLIVE
28 days ago

