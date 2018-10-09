Anele talks celeb beef: Celebs are just as insecure as you & me

The entertainment industry is like a small town where everyone knows everyone and that makes space for a lot of fake love and conflict, which often results in celebrity beef but for Anele Mdoda picking sides is her last resort.

The radio personality, who has been in the industry for over a decade shared on her Insta Stories that people often forget that celebrities are real human beings with real issues, hence they are able to have beefs.

However Anele made it clear that for her, she always gives the situation time and that she'll only choose sides when it was absolutely necessary.

"Celebrities are normal people with real insecurities and issues like less known people. I give it time and try not to pick sides until there is no other choice."