Emtee's music has changed because he 'wants to be more responsible'

A public collapse on stage several months ago not only saw Emtee make headlines across the country but it also changed the way the rapper approached his music and life in general.

A video of the rapper falling on stage at an event went viral amidst claims that he seemed disorientated. The incident led to Emtee taking a month long break from the spotlight.

Ever since he returned to the spotlight Emtee has been hard at work in studio and told TshisaLIVE that he has since tried to be more honest with his music.

"I realised that I have to be responsible because there are a lot of people depending on me. I am a son. I am a father. I am a role model and my music has to reflect that. I want to be more responsible. My new project DIY 2 is doing well. It is the most honest I have been so far. The process was humbling."

The Roll Up rapper isn't scared to tackle controversy head-on and even used footage of the fall in his new single, Lessons.