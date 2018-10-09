Freak accident leaves Slikour in crutches

TshisaLIVE

Slikour stepped wrong and is now in crutches.
Rapper Slikour is on the mend after breaking his foot in a freak running accident on Sunday evening.

The star told TshisaLIVE he was running near his home in Johannesburg when the accident happened.

"I was going for a run at night and was stepping from the pavement onto the road. I thought my whole foot was off the pavement and on the road but it turns out half my  toes were on the road and the back of my foot was on the pavement while I was trying to get on the tar. I felt my foot bend and a pain in my ankle area."

Slikour said he didn't feel like anything was wrong until he sat down at home and wasn't able to get up or walk.

He managed to get medical help where doctors told him that if it had not been treated it could have been a lot worse. He now faces a recovery period of at least six weeks.

"I am on crutches for at least a month and a half. I'm able to move around with the crutches but I can't drive so it makes it hard to do a lot of things."

Slikour posted pictures of his injury on social media on Monday evening, joking about now having to use the disabled parking.

Despite his injury Slikour said that he was still going to be busy with his projects like SlikourOnLife and hopes to return to the road running again.

