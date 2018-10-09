TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai reveals she's been repeatedly offered a reality show, but has turned it down

09 October 2018 - 07:58 By Karishma Thakurdin
Ntsiki Mazwai will only be on TV if she can make a difference.
Ntsiki Mazwai has made it clear that she has no desire to turn her life into a reality show just for fame. 

In a string of tweets the poet revealed how she's been offered a reality show by a broadcaster for years but believes she's better suited to hosting a talk show. 

Ntsiki added that she was labeled "difficult" for turning the offer down and was told that a talk show was boring but she won't "dumb" herself down for fame. 

Ntsiki said that the only time Mzansi will see her on TV is if she's contributing positively to people. 

"I don't need to be on tv unless it's a show that will have a positive impact on Africans ....simple." 

