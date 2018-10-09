Ntsiki Mazwai reveals she's been repeatedly offered a reality show, but has turned it down
Ntsiki Mazwai has made it clear that she has no desire to turn her life into a reality show just for fame.
In a string of tweets the poet revealed how she's been offered a reality show by a broadcaster for years but believes she's better suited to hosting a talk show.
For the past two years this channel has been wanting me to do a reality show. I don't understand because is it not obvious to everyone that I should be hosting a current affairs talk show? 😔like is it not obvious?— CheriEgrand 🐝 (@ntsikimazwai) October 7, 2018
For many many many many many many years you have watched me be a platform for people to speak and express themselves and you want me to be a Kim kardashian? Like????— CheriEgrand 🐝 (@ntsikimazwai) October 7, 2018
I don't know how this is not obvious😔I raise social issues everyday and get people talking and you can't tell that I'm a talk show host? You wanna Kim Kardashian me?— CheriEgrand 🐝 (@ntsikimazwai) October 7, 2018
Ntsiki added that she was labeled "difficult" for turning the offer down and was told that a talk show was boring but she won't "dumb" herself down for fame.
Thing is I told them from Day One that my strength is a current affairs talk show......and they were like naaah that's boring. I'm the furthest thing from boring- they missed out actually.— CheriEgrand 🐝 (@ntsikimazwai) October 7, 2018
It's just that I refused to dumb myself down for fame......now they say I was difficult. Ayi abantu— CheriEgrand 🐝 (@ntsikimazwai) October 7, 2018
Ntsiki said that the only time Mzansi will see her on TV is if she's contributing positively to people.
"I don't need to be on tv unless it's a show that will have a positive impact on Africans ....simple."
Sometimes I'm seen as a diva when I simply can't engage something shallow.....like I have a story to tell— CheriEgrand 🐝 (@ntsikimazwai) October 7, 2018
Some people totally get me.......during all this confusion— CheriEgrand 🐝 (@ntsikimazwai) October 7, 2018