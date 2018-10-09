Riky Rick hits back at hater calling him gay

Riky has previously had to fight off similar comments after a photoshoot with Destiny Man where he was dressed in traditional African gear.

"We need to open our minds people. To be called gay for wearing something that has been there since the beginning of black culture is a bad sign of where we are as a people," he wrote on Instagram.

He said that too many people were stuck in ignorance.

"For some of those who don't know any better, you can still learn. But some of you have learnt and have no excuse to share such a high level of ignorance. Open your mind black people before it's too late."