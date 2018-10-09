SK Khoza apologises to fans after being dragged for being 'rude'

The Queen actor, SK Khoza took to his social media to apologise and offer an explanation for snubbing adoring fans who bombarded him for selfies, explaining that just like any human being he has off-days .

The actor, who felt the need to do away with the thought that he thinks he's "all that" and acts brand new for his supporters, took to Twitter to address his fans after one of them called him out.

The fan tagged him and said not only did he refuse to take a picture with her, he was rude about it.

But SK said he had no intention of being rude, he was just in a bad space, because he had just buried a family member.