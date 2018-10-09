SK Khoza apologises to fans after being dragged for being 'rude'
The Queen actor, SK Khoza took to his social media to apologise and offer an explanation for snubbing adoring fans who bombarded him for selfies, explaining that just like any human being he has off-days .
The actor, who felt the need to do away with the thought that he thinks he's "all that" and acts brand new for his supporters, took to Twitter to address his fans after one of them called him out.
The fan tagged him and said not only did he refuse to take a picture with her, he was rude about it.
But SK said he had no intention of being rude, he was just in a bad space, because he had just buried a family member.
If it’s the girls that were at the ATM by Northgate, I was from a funeral of a family member and I was not in the right state. Please do apologize though, it wasn’t coming from a rude place at all. Hope you get me https://t.co/zO8fDTJwGF— Sthembiso SK Khoza (@SKcoza) October 9, 2018
SK explained that fans have to consider that celebs are human and therefore also have bad days where they don't think about accommodating their fans.
But he dismissed the idea that he is "just like all these other local celebrities" who treat their fans like dirt.
Mara guys we can’t always be in the mood...Just like you have off days too, so do we. I try my best to do so most of the time. If you look at my timeline you will witness the truth that I am speaking. ✌🏿 https://t.co/PnUPmmoAKi— Sthembiso SK Khoza (@SKcoza) October 9, 2018
Your son must have been dreaming because I haven’t been to uShaka Marine in over two years...😳 https://t.co/2rcwRVMDop— Sthembiso SK Khoza (@SKcoza) October 9, 2018
Some of his other fans jumped to his defense, saying they have had nothing but great experiences with the actor who is apparently almost always nice to meet in real life.
I once met him, he's good guy I take those two incidents as exception.... They don't define him— Isaac Bengani (@mendoorisaacben) October 9, 2018
@SKcoza a ka fela mos ke lona. 🙄 y'all so entitled ka maphelo a bana ba bangwe, if only y'all could put yourselves in their shoes for once. They aren't just celebrities but human first, yeses!— onιĸa 👑 (@nicki_D_) October 9, 2018