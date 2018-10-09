TshisaLIVE

Tweeps feel there's too much disrespect on these Skeem Saam streets!

09 October 2018 - 10:33 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rachel Kunutu, along with Botshelo, Pretty, Mapitsi are all really disrespectful and tweeps can't believe how "gutsy" they are.
Image: Twitter/Skeem Saam

Twitter can't quite put their finger on it. It could be a trend amongst the 2000s kids or just the new age cool kids taking over but the amount of disrespect that tweeps have been witnessing on Skeem Saam lately has been concerning.

Tweeps reflected that when they were still teens, there was just no way you could talk back to your parents and live to tell the story. In fact, just giving them the side eye meant you are in more trouble than you could ever imagine!

Unlike what seems to be happening in Skeem Saam, where parents let their kids talk to them however they want, when the 90s and 80s kids grew up any kind of attitude towards the parents meant they would get a major a** whooping.

Twitter thinks the recent surge of incidents where kids beat up their parents and teachers and just disrespect elders without remorse is because corporal punishment was stopped. 

And in the popular soapie, Rachel, Botshelo, Mapitsi, Clement, Pretty and just about everyone has been dishing out disrespect in bucket loads and Twitter can't deal.

