WATCH | Dudes fight on TV over R5k - Moja Love reality show Rea Tsotella is lit AF!
Jovis and his friend Sihle made TV shake and left viewers in shock this week when they came to blows on Moja Love's conflict resolution reality show Rea Tsotella.
The beef between the two started three years ago when Jovis apparently gave Sihle money to get him a plasma TV, only to return empty handed.
The pair have been taking shots at each other ever since and decided to go on the show to sort out their ish. But viewers, and the studio audience, were shooketh when they started slapping each other and then got into a scuffle.
It was some Khabib and McGregor vibes up in the studio.
Cava:
Tonight on #ReaTsotella— Reba (@RebaMokgoko) October 8, 2018
Pay back the money!!! Fists fly when Jovis confronts his friend for cheating him out of his money. Three years ago Sihle took R5 000 from Jovis to buy him a plasma. Till today, there is no plasma and no money.
21:30 ch157(@MojaLoveTv) 📺 pic.twitter.com/6dKeZedeJp
Still the people were in a mess trying to deal with all the drama and were quick to weigh in on social media with who was right and who was petty.
This Bishop is hella messy shame.#ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/m0gImXJJXy— Reba (@RebaMokgoko) October 8, 2018
He's even wearing a Polo shirt, uyadelela yaz lo! How can you wear brands whilst you're still owing someone money 😂#ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/WTanhPk2RF— 👑uNdlunkulu (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) October 8, 2018
That slap looked weak. Disappointing to say the least. #ReaTsotella https://t.co/LZznuCkceg— mfeng tshelete (@Audriinah_) October 8, 2018
So this show they lock the doors ??? You can’t run away when u feeling the heat ???? Lol 😂#ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/3mShhEhSKg— Ivy (@IvyNemaitoni) October 8, 2018
#ReaTsotella— •T~H~U~S~I• (@SandileThusi14) October 8, 2018
The action on rea tsotela be like pic.twitter.com/X8sikYe4on
This pastor is an instigator he's not for peace #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/5Kb2ycjYo3— KUNTA TYGA 🌈 (@kuntatyga) October 8, 2018
These niggas went on to National TV to cry for R5k... lmao solve’ang ka di mpama off television maan 😭 #ReaTsotella— Tiisetso 🧘🏽♂️🇿🇦 (@TCNationwide) October 8, 2018
Others were defeated by the audience who were killing themselves at the drama on stage.
#ReaTsotella Last time we had such a hyperactive TV audience was when V-Mash was still a presenter on Jam Alley... pic.twitter.com/kOwbuEv6Hj— Sphelele (@SpheDludla) October 8, 2018
Our very own jerry springer #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/sSbUkjoBQQ— Lekgarebe la Mopedi 🍒 (@Hlatse_math) October 8, 2018
The audience #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/YRHDez3GUc— 🌺Last Alphabet Zee🌺 (@zandilisous) October 8, 2018
Then The Audience Be Faking Smiles Like This...Wassup With Them?🤔 #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/ekmWK2c7jN— Ivan Is The Name 🐼🎲🎱 ◢◤ (@Effective_IV) October 8, 2018
The drama will continue next week when weaves are literally being snatched when that girl from Uyang'Thanda Na will appear on the show amidst a cheating scandal.
We might need a minute to compose ourselve.
Next week on @ReaTsotella You slept with my man!!! Weaves go flying as Lerato confronts Ntombi, her best friend for sleeping with her boyfriens. More truths come out in an unexpected twist. Catch it on @MojaLoveTv at 21:30. Don't forget to #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/jPnBSZZWg5— Rea Tsotella (@ReaTsotella) October 8, 2018