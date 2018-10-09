WATCH | Dudes fight on TV over R5k - Moja Love reality show Rea Tsotella is lit AF!

Jovis and his friend Sihle made TV shake and left viewers in shock this week when they came to blows on Moja Love's conflict resolution reality show Rea Tsotella.

The beef between the two started three years ago when Jovis apparently gave Sihle money to get him a plasma TV, only to return empty handed.

The pair have been taking shots at each other ever since and decided to go on the show to sort out their ish. But viewers, and the studio audience, were shooketh when they started slapping each other and then got into a scuffle.

It was some Khabib and McGregor vibes up in the studio.

Cava: