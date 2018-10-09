TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Housekeepers show exactly what can go wrong at home

09 October 2018 - 09:16 By Kyle Zeeman
Thando Thabethe says the entire cast and crew worked tirelessly to bring the show to screens.
Thando Thabethe says the entire cast and crew worked tirelessly to bring the show to screens.
Image: Supplied/ Mzansi Magic

Mzansi has a new reason to love Mondays after new drama thriller series The Housekeepers premiered last night to rave reviews.

The series, which features Thando Thabethe, Connie Chiume, Zikhona Sodlaka, Bohang Moeko and Masasa Mbangeni tells the story of a group of domestic workers who are invisible witnesses and tools in the drama of the rich and powerful.

Fans have been waiting in anticipation for several weeks since the series was first teased and they were not disappointed when it finally made it to screens.

One of the more hectic moments from the show was when Zikhona's character Boniswa stabbed and pushed another character down the stairs. The police came but she was later released.

The social media streets were shooketh and took to Twitter to share their reactions with memes, even referring to Zikhona by her character Scotho on iGazi.

Still that didn't keep the streets from applauding the show and hailing it the best thing to happen on a Monday since the end of work.

WATCH | Thando Thabethe surprises a fan to hand over her red carpet dress

Thando Thabethe made a young girl's year.
TshisaLIVE
8 days ago

SNAPS! Thando Thabooty is FIRE in her underwear range

Body confidence on fleek.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

From Thando Thabethe to The Jones' -Mzansi's celebs rocked the Durban July

Mzansi's famous faces pulled out all the stops at the Vodacom Durban July.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Itu Khune to Sbahle: I miss you so much queeno TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa challenges her haters with booty snap TshisaLIVE
  3. Anele Mdoda reveals her most bizarre Uber experiences TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Khanyi Mbau flaunts her saucy dance moves TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | SA men wage war on four #KupeChallenge heartbreakers TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘Fight the gangsters toe-to-toe’: Anti-gang unit headed for Hanover Park after ...
'My wife's death is not in vain' Five days in protest-hit Westbury
X