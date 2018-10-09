WATCH | Housekeepers show exactly what can go wrong at home

Fans have been waiting in anticipation for several weeks since the series was first teased and they were not disappointed when it finally made it to screens.

One of the more hectic moments from the show was when Zikhona's character Boniswa stabbed and pushed another character down the stairs. The police came but she was later released.

The social media streets were shooketh and took to Twitter to share their reactions with memes, even referring to Zikhona by her character Scotho on iGazi.