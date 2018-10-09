WATCH | Zodwa not bothered by young pretender Amanda Swartbooi

Zodwa said she had no problem with Amanda but baby girl needs to wise up and get working if she wants to take her crown.

"Every girl has to do what they have to do, but if she wants to replace me she has to work hard. Everyone can talk but they must show they are making money."

She said that "everyone has an ass" and is free to dance but only those with "brains" could make it into a career like she had.

"If she can go to Dubai, America, Australia, London twice, then we will see. Everyone likes to talk before they do."

She said she was flattered by those who were hitting moves like her.

"If she is copying me then I am her role model. That is it!"