Black Coffee preaches the gospel of Mzansi in the UK

Black Coffee said SA music has always been tops but with the digital area it is spreading and influencing genres around the world.

"It is that good. I have always felt that the music we have always been playing on our scene is amazing it is just that it did not have the ears. It didn't have platforms. It didn't have bigger clubs to support it. Now there are bigger platform and people are like 'Wow. Where is this coming from?' It has always been there."

He said he wanted to bring the whole of Mzansi with him.

"It is amazing to watch and my thought on it were always that it has to be bigger than me. I have to introduce everyone else so that it is not a Black Coffee thing. I love it when people say it is an African thing or it is a South African thing."

Drake was recently spotted in Vegas bumping along to Black Coffee during one of his shows.