Sarah Langa Mackay says she wasn't single when she met her hubby

When asked if she was single when she met the man who would later put a ring on it, she didn't sugar-coat the truth.

"No. We both weren't (single) when we met but we knew each other in a professional context because I was basically working for him and we never went beyond that work relationship boundary."

When she was asked if she was dating a musician (K.O) at the time, Sarah was shy and dodged the question.

"I don't know, I can't recall," she said.

K.O and Sarah were linked until Sarah confirmed on social media that they had been separated for months in September 2015. Sarah came out to explain that the weren't together anymore after some reports had linked them together again.

"K.O and I are not dating, we have been separated for a few months and the statement published yesterday was reworded and implied false info," Sarah tweeted at the time.

Sarah and her hubby tied the knot just four months after announcing their engagement. And their wedding was beautiful, with Sarah looking breathtaking in a designer red gown with a matching red doek, and she also wore traditional attire during the ceremony.

