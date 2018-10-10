Sarah Langa Mackay says she wasn't single when she met her hubby
Wondering who she was with at the time, well...
Fans of Sarah Langa, the influencer who has previously dated rapper K.O before she tied the knot to businessman Jehan Mackay, were all ears when she explained how she met her hubby and revealed they were both in relationships at the time.
Chatting to DJ Fresh on Metro FM this week about her life and her career, Sarah revealed that she met Jehan while working as his personal shopper.
"I was his personal shopper, he hired me to be his personal shopper and I revamped his whole wardrobe and I got to see him half naked on the first date."
When asked if she was single when she met the man who would later put a ring on it, she didn't sugar-coat the truth.
"No. We both weren't (single) when we met but we knew each other in a professional context because I was basically working for him and we never went beyond that work relationship boundary."
When she was asked if she was dating a musician (K.O) at the time, Sarah was shy and dodged the question.
"I don't know, I can't recall," she said.
K.O and Sarah were linked until Sarah confirmed on social media that they had been separated for months in September 2015. Sarah came out to explain that the weren't together anymore after some reports had linked them together again.
"K.O and I are not dating, we have been separated for a few months and the statement published yesterday was reworded and implied false info," Sarah tweeted at the time.
Sarah and her hubby tied the knot just four months after announcing their engagement. And their wedding was beautiful, with Sarah looking breathtaking in a designer red gown with a matching red doek, and she also wore traditional attire during the ceremony.
Listen to the rest of the interview below.