The minister of memes? Why Tito Mboweni is already a winner on social media

New finance minister Tito Mboweni may have dominated the social media search and trends lists yesterday but he's BEEN a social media favourite for years.

Tito replaced Nhlanhla Nene after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that he had accepted Nene's resignation. Nene decided to resign from the post on Tuesday morning following a public outcry sparked by his public apology last week over his multiple meetings with the Gupta family at their private home.

Tito Mboweni, a former Reserve Bank governor and labour minister under late president Nelson Mandela, immediately became the most talked about person in the country after the announcement.

But just a few months ago he was trending for a different reason after he took to his Twitter account to share his experience eating East African chillies. His face, dripping with sweat, was quickly made into a meme and shared across the net.