TshisaLIVE

Uzalo beats Generations record to become most watched show EVER!

10 October 2018 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Uzalo's wedding episode was the most watched show ever.
Uzalo's wedding episode was the most watched show ever.
Image: Supplied/ Uzalo

Four years after Generations: The Legacy set a new record for viewership, it's competitor Uzalo has smashed it and taken the crown.

The SABC confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the show racked in  10,251,231 viewers in September, beating the previous record of just over 10 million viewers held by Generations: The Legacy at its relaunch in 2014.

"The SABC would like to reiterate that Uzalo has broken all records in the history of television viewing in South Africa, by reaching a massive number of 10.2 million viewers. This makes Uzalo the most watched television programme by far," SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu said.

She said that the numbers were monitored by Nielsen and the Broadcast Research Council of South Africa which released it's monthly Television Audience Measurement report, and provided to the SABC.

The reports are the standard for measurement of audiences in the television industry.

"Nielsen and TAMS data was used to get the figures off Arianna.  This is the industry system and standard achieved in an all adult markets. The measurement of ratings is done by Nielsen and not the SABC."

The show's success was owed to the second of its infamous "Wedding Love Triangle" episodes where MaNgcobo, played by Dawn Thandeka King, stormed the wedding of her common-law husband Nkunzi (Masoja Msiza) and love rival MaMlambo (Gugu Gumede).

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about the episode shortly after it aired,  Gugu Gumede said the scene took a lot of emotion.

"You can imagine that this is the ultimate dream of any woman to have the perfect wedding and be married to a man who loves her unconditionally. She finally found love in her 40s and after years of clapping for others people are finally clapping for her. She is just about to kiss and make it official but MaNgcobo walks in. There's suddenly fear, love and hopelessness. It's a crazy situation."

WATCH | Njomane's double wedding on #Uzalo had drama galore & Mzansi loved it!

Mzansi is relieved no one died at that double drama wedding!
TshisaLIVE
14 days ago

Gugu Gumede dishes the deets on THAT Uzalo wedding scene

Sis says the emotions were similar to those when her home got ransacked.
TshisaLIVE
15 days ago

Gugu Gumede: I could never practice polygamy but I respect those who do

Gugu opens up about her Uzalo character.
TshisaLIVE
16 days ago

Most read

  1. Sophie Ndaba's hubby gets viciously trolled about her weight loss TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | From makeup shade to ring excuses: 4 OPW moments that had us howling TshisaLIVE
  3. Masechaba Ndlovu reponds to backlash over 'bullying' Anatii on-air TshisaLIVE
  4. Itu Khune to Sbahle: I miss you so much queeno TshisaLIVE
  5. Skeem Saam's Pebetse Matlaila: I fear for my child's life in SA, we need to ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Pizza shop robbed at gunpoint
‘Fight the gangsters toe-to-toe’: Anti-gang unit headed for Hanover Park after ...
X