Uzalo beats Generations record to become most watched show EVER!

Four years after Generations: The Legacy set a new record for viewership, it's competitor Uzalo has smashed it and taken the crown.

The SABC confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the show racked in 10,251,231 viewers in September, beating the previous record of just over 10 million viewers held by Generations: The Legacy at its relaunch in 2014.

"The SABC would like to reiterate that Uzalo has broken all records in the history of television viewing in South Africa, by reaching a massive number of 10.2 million viewers. This makes Uzalo the most watched television programme by far," SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu said.

She said that the numbers were monitored by Nielsen and the Broadcast Research Council of South Africa which released it's monthly Television Audience Measurement report, and provided to the SABC.

The reports are the standard for measurement of audiences in the television industry.

"Nielsen and TAMS data was used to get the figures off Arianna. This is the industry system and standard achieved in an all adult markets. The measurement of ratings is done by Nielsen and not the SABC."

The show's success was owed to the second of its infamous "Wedding Love Triangle" episodes where MaNgcobo, played by Dawn Thandeka King, stormed the wedding of her common-law husband Nkunzi (Masoja Msiza) and love rival MaMlambo (Gugu Gumede).

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about the episode shortly after it aired, Gugu Gumede said the scene took a lot of emotion.

"You can imagine that this is the ultimate dream of any woman to have the perfect wedding and be married to a man who loves her unconditionally. She finally found love in her 40s and after years of clapping for others people are finally clapping for her. She is just about to kiss and make it official but MaNgcobo walks in. There's suddenly fear, love and hopelessness. It's a crazy situation."