WATCH | 3 reasons why The Queens Kagiso is one TV badass!
The Queen's Kagiso may be the single reason why no one has yet invaded Mzansi or started a war against us, the dude is a monster and one heck of a badass!
Kagiso was doing the most on the show this week, even heading out with Trevor like a two-person army ready to take over the world in their search for his bae Kamina.
The search seemed to come to a dead-end for now, even after Kagiso confronted Harriet about her role in Kamina's disappearance.
And while the action hasn't stopped for even a little bit, the streets still can't deal with Kagiso and how #Goals he is.
Here are just three reasons why he wins badass of the year so far:
He knows how to kick butt!
Malume is straight from the Chuck Norris academy of "don't mess with me"
#TheQueenMzansi Kagiso is Liam Neeson.. 'Taken' Styles..!.. pic.twitter.com/BTwrWc552d— Ragneezy Lothbreezy (@AthiBakana21) October 9, 2018
2 men going up against a whole group of rebels 😂🤔 no back up nyana #TheQueenMzansi— Kagiso♉ (@kaymafale) October 9, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi So Kagiso and Trevor or sbanban where in the Army? pic.twitter.com/BQ4WH2qOdh— 🐾Electronic Bushman🐾 (@Tshwarii_) October 9, 2018
Kagiso and Trevor bathong 😍🖤... When they were fighting hhayi man they looked so sexy 🤤 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/9OjQsPuVAQ— PRECIOUS (@awkwardprecious) October 9, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Trevor and Kagiso ba iketsa Rambo ka di vests😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tFW5fEstWc— Avatar👑 (@Smash_Hilda17) October 9, 2018
He's flames!
I mean, have you seen the guy?
Kagiso and Trevor have too much sauce, they are flaming hot 🔥🔥 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/whNinSeNKj— Zuzu Skosana 🇿🇦 (@zuzuskosana) October 9, 2018
Can I get a man who’ll go after me like Kagiso 😍😍✌🏾 #TheQueenMzansi— OfentseTheOne (@OfentseTheOne) October 9, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi I could watch Kagiso and Trevor all damn day. pic.twitter.com/hJulIYWhIV— Fela In Versace ❤❤ (@mballytoxxic) October 9, 2018
Kagiso and Trevor in one room, im not coping #TheQueenMzansi 😥😥😥😭😭— Sotobe (@Nana__Sibiya) October 8, 2018
But he has a softer side
I mean the man is a dad now!
#TheQueenMzansi ... finally kagiso's John pi's father pic.twitter.com/DtgYNgn442— Mreicks Moriri_09 (@MreicksM) October 5, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— Mr Leps (@Mr_Leps) October 1, 2018
As Kagiso celebrate being a father.....ayeye ayeye pic.twitter.com/QWi6vQWvbf