WATCH | Chance the Rapper's album with Kanye could be in doubt

Remember how the internet went into spazz mode when Kanye West announced that he was working on an album with Chance the Rapper? Well, it may be time to sit down and take a deep breath because homies haven't even started on the project yet.

Chance the Rapper visited Joe Budden's podcast recently when he asked about the album that was supposed to rival Kanye and Jay- Z's Watch The Throne collaborative album.

According to Kanye, the album already had a title: Good A*s Job but Chance claimed that was the only thing that has been done on the album.

"There's no doing it. It hasn't started yet," Chance said before explaining that he has been pushing for the project since the pair worked together on Kanye's The Life of Pablo in 2016.

Chance said he thought the project was a long-term one which Kanye was still working on himself.