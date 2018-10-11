Busiswa pledges her support to protest against #DrosRapist

Music star Busiswa Gqulu has been watching the case of a seven-year-old girl allegedly raped at a Dros restaurant in Silverglen‚ Pretoria with shock and disgust and has called on people to march when the accused returns to court next month.

The star told TshisaLIVE that she had noticed growing sympathy for the alleged perpetrator and has promised to march to the court house to make her own voice known.

"I have been watching the case from afar but I have seen on social media that there is growing understanding for the perpetrator and explanations trying to be made for him. I think as public figures we can lend our voice to the situations we feel are unjust."

She said she was looking for a group of activists that she could join in the march but was not scared to start her own if needs be.

"I am looking for an activist group or any other people who are marching and if I find one I will be joining them. I would be open to starting my own march but I do know that there are groups that are far better at organising and mobilising people than I am and I don't want to undermine them. It has to be organised properly."