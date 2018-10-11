Busiswa pledges her support to protest against #DrosRapist
Music star Busiswa Gqulu has been watching the case of a seven-year-old girl allegedly raped at a Dros restaurant in Silverglen‚ Pretoria with shock and disgust and has called on people to march when the accused returns to court next month.
The star told TshisaLIVE that she had noticed growing sympathy for the alleged perpetrator and has promised to march to the court house to make her own voice known.
"I have been watching the case from afar but I have seen on social media that there is growing understanding for the perpetrator and explanations trying to be made for him. I think as public figures we can lend our voice to the situations we feel are unjust."
She said she was looking for a group of activists that she could join in the march but was not scared to start her own if needs be.
"I am looking for an activist group or any other people who are marching and if I find one I will be joining them. I would be open to starting my own march but I do know that there are groups that are far better at organising and mobilising people than I am and I don't want to undermine them. It has to be organised properly."
Can we all please go to court on 1st November 1st & DEMAND justice prevail on the #DrosRapist .Any (orgs,activist) groups that are doing this please tag me,lets gather in numbers.We need a landmark ruling on all of his kind.We cannot allow monsters of his kind to survive & thrive— #HighlyFlavoured (@busiswaah) October 10, 2018
The star, who gave birth to a baby boy in January said that as a mother she could not just stand back while children were being hurt. She wanted to do her part in making the world a better place for the next generation.
"I am so passionate about this because I am a mother and I can imagine what her (the victim's) mother must be going through. If we allow the world to become a place where a crime like this can happen in a public space. If we allow a criminal like that to get away, the world is going to be very unpleasant for the next generation."
Meanwhile, a crowdfunding initiative to help pay for therapy for the young girl has already collected R88,439 since its launch a week ago.
BackaBuddy spokesperson Zane Groenewald told TimesLIVE one donor pledged US$2‚122.47 (R31‚018.97).
The campaign can be viewed here.