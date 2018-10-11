TshisaLIVE

Cici on how listening to the naysayers delayed her career

11 October 2018 - 12:18 By Chrizelda Kekana
Cici reflected on her journey to making her dreams come true after being delayed by haters.
Cici reflected on her journey to making her dreams come true after being delayed by haters.
Image: Instagram/Cici

Watching her niece bravely chase her Idols SA dream has reminded Cici of how listening to people who had no faith in her own talent stalled the launch of her own career. 

Cici's niece, Nosipho Silinda made it to the Idols SA stage for 2018 and she has been rooting for her from the get go.

Cici took to Instagram to praise Nosipho for her bravery and reflected on her own journey into the industry.  

"I’m looking at your journey now and I’m watching all naysayers and thinking about how I listened to them hence I took so long to begin to fight for my career.. Remember that not everyone who follows you loves or wishes you well."

Cici went on to talk about how not everyone who shouts for you is in your corner.

"Others are envious of your bravery and are waiting for that one moment of setback to attack. Ask yourself why they never said anything when you did good... exactly! Fly on my lil superstar... fly on a great journey awaits you Nocy. To everyone who believes in her thank for not giving up on her and for the constructive criticism". 

Speaking to Sowetan previously the 18-year-old from Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal said Cici has been guiding her about the positives and negatives of the music industry. Nosipho said that she's determined to make herself and her proud.

"Idols means a lot to me, I want to be in the music industry. And I am not going to limit myself to music only.

"I will be one of the big faces in the entertainment industry," Nosipho said boldly.

 Watch her in action.

Mshoza on sangoma training: The calling has always been there

Mshoza says the call has always been there and she's taking time out to learn more about it.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Skeem Saam’s Pebetse won't give up on her radio dream: Every year I send demos to Metro

Pebetse Matlaila wants to make a radio return.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Thiwe spills the tea on female music collabs: We're so fussy & it's heartbreaking

Thiwe said the sisterhood in the music industry fades away because female artists don't truly support each other.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

I remember asking God if I would die being nothing, says Zodwa Wabantu

Zodwa's life has taken a total 180 degree turn from where she used to be.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sophie Ndaba's hubby gets viciously trolled about her weight loss TshisaLIVE
  2. Masechaba Ndlovu reponds to backlash over 'bullying' Anatii on-air TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Zodwa not bothered by young pretender Amanda Swartbooi TshisaLIVE
  4. Itu Khune to Sbahle: I miss you so much queeno TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | From makeup shade to ring excuses: 4 OPW moments that had us howling TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Biker forces taxi driver to follow rules of the road
'Where's your gun?' 'Drunk' prison warder caught on camera
X