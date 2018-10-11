Cici on how listening to the naysayers delayed her career

Watching her niece bravely chase her Idols SA dream has reminded Cici of how listening to people who had no faith in her own talent stalled the launch of her own career.

Cici's niece, Nosipho Silinda made it to the Idols SA stage for 2018 and she has been rooting for her from the get go.

Cici took to Instagram to praise Nosipho for her bravery and reflected on her own journey into the industry.

"I’m looking at your journey now and I’m watching all naysayers and thinking about how I listened to them hence I took so long to begin to fight for my career.. Remember that not everyone who follows you loves or wishes you well."

Cici went on to talk about how not everyone who shouts for you is in your corner.

"Others are envious of your bravery and are waiting for that one moment of setback to attack. Ask yourself why they never said anything when you did good... exactly! Fly on my lil superstar... fly on a great journey awaits you Nocy. To everyone who believes in her thank for not giving up on her and for the constructive criticism".

Speaking to Sowetan previously the 18-year-old from Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal said Cici has been guiding her about the positives and negatives of the music industry. Nosipho said that she's determined to make herself and her proud.

"Idols means a lot to me, I want to be in the music industry. And I am not going to limit myself to music only.

"I will be one of the big faces in the entertainment industry," Nosipho said boldly.

Watch her in action.