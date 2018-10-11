I don’t want to be Black Coffee, says Prince Kaybee on comparisons

Prince Kaybee has hit back at suggestions that he is gunning to be the next Black Coffee, explaining that he wants to blaze his own path and inspire a whole new generation of artists.

As one of the most popular DJs in Mzansi, Kaybee is constantly compared to Black Coffee.

So, when Kaybee took to Twitter on Wednesday to give fans a glimpse of songs from his upcoming album fans thought they heard a bit of Black Coffee in it.