I don’t want to be Black Coffee, says Prince Kaybee on comparisons
Prince Kaybee has hit back at suggestions that he is gunning to be the next Black Coffee, explaining that he wants to blaze his own path and inspire a whole new generation of artists.
As one of the most popular DJs in Mzansi, Kaybee is constantly compared to Black Coffee.
So, when Kaybee took to Twitter on Wednesday to give fans a glimpse of songs from his upcoming album fans thought they heard a bit of Black Coffee in it.
Ok just confirmed, my 3rd studio album is dropping February 2019. I know thats far but........😅— Prince Kaybee (@PrinceKaybee_SA) October 10, 2018
I will be sharing snippets like this of each and every song on the album until the release date, its like a mini listening session for you guys. Enjoy❤️ pic.twitter.com/KSvdUmq5PD
One follower slid onto the muso's page to ask him if he fancied himself as the next "Black Coffee".
He responded by praising Black Coffee but made it clear that he wanted to inspire his own generation.
"I don’t wanna be Black Coffee, he is a hero of his generation. I wanna be a hero of my generation so I am the next 'Prince Kaybee,'" he tweeted.
He later agreed with one fan who said it was time for people to stop hustling off other peoples hustles or be the next of another person.
Meanwhile , Black Coffee has told UK magazine Joe that he is planning to release an EP in the next few weeks ahead of his first album early next year. It will be his first album in three years.
"What I’m going to do is release an EP. It's going to come out in the second week of November. The title is there, it’s called Music is King. So we’re going to release six songs on the EP and then the rest of the album is going to come out in March."