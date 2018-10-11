TshisaLIVE

I don’t want to be Black Coffee, says Prince Kaybee on comparisons

11 October 2018 - 12:06 By Kyle Zeeman
Prince Kaybee has hit back at comparisons with Black Coffee.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

Prince Kaybee has hit back at suggestions that he is gunning to be the next Black Coffee, explaining that he wants to blaze his own path and inspire a whole new generation of artists.

As one of the most popular DJs in Mzansi, Kaybee is constantly compared to Black Coffee.

So, when Kaybee took to Twitter on Wednesday to give fans a glimpse of songs from his upcoming album fans thought they heard a bit of Black Coffee in it.

One follower slid onto the muso's page to ask him if he fancied himself as the next "Black Coffee".

He responded by praising Black Coffee but made it clear that he wanted to inspire his own generation.

"I don’t wanna be Black Coffee, he is a hero of his generation. I wanna be a hero of my generation so I am the next 'Prince Kaybee,'" he tweeted.

He later agreed with one fan who said it was time for people to stop hustling off other peoples hustles or be the next of another person.

Meanwhile , Black Coffee has told UK magazine Joe that he is planning to release an EP in the next few weeks ahead of his first album early next year. It will be his first album in three years.

"What I’m going to do is release an EP. It's going to come out in the second week of November. The title is there, it’s called Music is King. So we’re going to release six songs on the EP and then the rest of the album is going to come out in March."

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
