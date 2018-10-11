I remember asking God if I would die being nothing, says Zodwa Wabantu

When your parents die when you are 11 years old and you leave home at age 16 to fend for yourself, every achievement after "just trying to survive" is worth celebrating. Just ask Zodwa, who can't help but look back on where she came from and be grateful.

The entertainer, who celebrated her birthday this week, remembered a time where she had no one but God to ask the difficult questions to.

“I remember asking God would I die being nothing?" she reflected in an Instagram post this week.

The entertainer described how she was brought up by her grandmother and aunt after her mother's death and her aunt's words to her.

"My Aunt from Nelspruit said Zodwa you left home when you were 16, all these years you have never looked back. But please, if it's hard out there, come back as you are. Uyaphila, you are breathing, we won't ask you questions just come back."