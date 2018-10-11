TshisaLIVE

#PrayForSelena | Selena Gomez reportedly booked into a mental health facility

11 October 2018 - 10:08 By Kyle Zeeman
Selena Gomez is reported to have been booked into a mental treatment facility after an emotional breakdown.
Selena Gomez is reported to have been booked into a mental treatment facility after an emotional breakdown.
Image: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Fans around the world have poured onto social media to pray for US singer Selena Gomez amidst reports that she was booked into a mental health facility after suffering a  breakdown.

According to TMZ Selena was admitted into the treatment facility to treat ongoing issues related to anxiety and depression.

The publication claimed she suffered an "emotional breakdown" after being admitted to hospital on two separate occasions in a matter of weeks to treat her lupus and kidney transplant. She apparently wanted to leave the hospital during her latest stay but doctors refused to let her go. That was when she apparently tried to rip the IVs out of her arm and had a "meltdown".

An insider told E! News the star had been overwhelmed by her health challenges when she broke down.

"Selena has been trying really hard to remain focused, and not let her health affect her. She has been actively writing new music, and moved to Orange County for a change of pace and a fresh breath of air. Ultimately, with all of her arising health issues, Selena started to feel super overwhelmed."

Fans of the star took to social media on Thursday to show their support and pray for her.

Selena Gomez suffering from 'depression and anxiety'

As US pop star Selena Gomez prepares to wrap up her world tour, the star has announced that she will be taking a break from the spotlight to deal ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

It gets worse! Justin Bieber deletes Instagram after ugly Insta-fued with Selena Gomez

After threatening to make his Instagram page private if fans didn't stop hating on his new flame Sofia Richie, Justin Bieber took it a step further ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Selena Gomez’s social media posts worth a whopping 500,000 dollars each- reports

It is being reported by various US publications that Selena Gomez could earn up to $500,000 for a single sponsored social media post.

AdWeek ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Sophie Ndaba's hubby gets viciously trolled about her weight loss TshisaLIVE
  2. Masechaba Ndlovu reponds to backlash over 'bullying' Anatii on-air TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Zodwa not bothered by young pretender Amanda Swartbooi TshisaLIVE
  4. Itu Khune to Sbahle: I miss you so much queeno TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | From makeup shade to ring excuses: 4 OPW moments that had us howling TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Biker forces taxi driver to follow rules of the road
'Where's your gun?' 'Drunk' prison warder caught on camera
X