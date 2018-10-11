PrayForSelena | Selena Gomez reportedly booked into a mental health facility

Fans around the world have poured onto social media to pray for US singer Selena Gomez amidst reports that she was booked into a mental health facility after suffering a breakdown.

According to TMZ Selena was admitted into the treatment facility to treat ongoing issues related to anxiety and depression.

The publication claimed she suffered an "emotional breakdown" after being admitted to hospital on two separate occasions in a matter of weeks to treat her lupus and kidney transplant. She apparently wanted to leave the hospital during her latest stay but doctors refused to let her go. That was when she apparently tried to rip the IVs out of her arm and had a "meltdown".

An insider told E! News the star had been overwhelmed by her health challenges when she broke down.

"Selena has been trying really hard to remain focused, and not let her health affect her. She has been actively writing new music, and moved to Orange County for a change of pace and a fresh breath of air. Ultimately, with all of her arising health issues, Selena started to feel super overwhelmed."

Fans of the star took to social media on Thursday to show their support and pray for her.