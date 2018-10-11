#PrayForSelena | Selena Gomez reportedly booked into a mental health facility
Fans around the world have poured onto social media to pray for US singer Selena Gomez amidst reports that she was booked into a mental health facility after suffering a breakdown.
According to TMZ Selena was admitted into the treatment facility to treat ongoing issues related to anxiety and depression.
The publication claimed she suffered an "emotional breakdown" after being admitted to hospital on two separate occasions in a matter of weeks to treat her lupus and kidney transplant. She apparently wanted to leave the hospital during her latest stay but doctors refused to let her go. That was when she apparently tried to rip the IVs out of her arm and had a "meltdown".
An insider told E! News the star had been overwhelmed by her health challenges when she broke down.
"Selena has been trying really hard to remain focused, and not let her health affect her. She has been actively writing new music, and moved to Orange County for a change of pace and a fresh breath of air. Ultimately, with all of her arising health issues, Selena started to feel super overwhelmed."
Fans of the star took to social media on Thursday to show their support and pray for her.
We should all pray for her.. 💗 #PrayForSelena pic.twitter.com/sQMxgOVsO7— Naomi 🦋🏳️🌈🌼👭🌟 (@byDemetriasside) October 11, 2018
Stay strong.💪— Breathing is MT. (@Igot7N1) October 11, 2018
Hope you get better soon.
We’re all love you don’t care with any hates.
I wanna your smile 😀
We Love you 💗💕💖❤️#PrayForSelena pic.twitter.com/RtLBlvQ5M9
#PrayForSelena omg this is so sad. y'all should stop sending my girl hate because I'm gonna snap 💅 pic.twitter.com/mIqBquNqkM— Mina (@sunmiu_) October 11, 2018
Get well soon Selena.#PrayForSelena pic.twitter.com/mODI4hbnfy— MookheartsTay🐍🇹🇭 (@MooKswiftie13) October 11, 2018
Selena has been a great inspiration since I was a little bean. She has made me understand that its okay to not be perfect. To see how she fight for herself demonstrates how she is just like a new human. Its okay to ask for help. ARMY is here for you. @selenagomez 💕#PrayForSelena pic.twitter.com/FQOuZjPiL0— Jeon Jungkook's love❤ (@ahtjungkook21) October 11, 2018
Ik she's low rn but i bet she will be back more powerful & will be stronger then ever #PrayForSelena pic.twitter.com/Mvtkywbdvh— #GETWELLSOONSELENA (@SELENAISSAQUEEN) October 11, 2018
You’ll get through it as always because you are a warrior. ❤️ On the meantime’s we are here for you and we keep you as always in our thoughts #PrayForSelena @selenagomez @SelenaFanClub pic.twitter.com/rTsnMAyxge— Selenita (@selenagsrc) October 11, 2018
She deserves all the love in the whole entire world. I can’t wait to see her beautiful smile again #GetWellSoonSelena #prayforselena 💙 pic.twitter.com/HHsB7kJZ1i— sf (@demetriaslay) October 11, 2018