Skeem Saam's Noah is digging himself deeper into a hole
Skeem Saam's Noah is out here giving the streets heart palpitations with his constant lying and shifty behaviour.
Mfana has his mother worried after he got a phone call and she's convinced it was Itumeleng. Noah obvs denied it but his mom wasn't buying it.
She even called an urgent family meeting to confront him and the dude still denied, saying it was an old friend from boarding school wanting to interrogate him about Ma's accident and asked him "inappropriate questions".
Noah managed to convince Leeto with his story but Ma and Twitter were not sold by his lies.
The streets were a mess in reaction and believed Noah was on a downward spiral of lies.
Those two Rachel and Noah the can lie there way out of hell #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/rNtDE0gK3t— The phenomenal one 🇿🇦 (@Arthur_Nkosinat) October 10, 2018
Noah is digging this hole deeper and deeper. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/rfYXewYzhy— Mashie Mphahlele (@mashie_mash94) October 10, 2018
Noah Is Fake Hence.. His Maintaining this Lie #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/2qV81eqCZM— Katlego Monama (@Jomo_SA) October 10, 2018
Noah why are you lying mara tell them the truth #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Fsdxh5djNF— Tebogo Mabitsela (@linahmabit) October 10, 2018
Journalistic instincts are never wrong........ #Mokgadi #Noah #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/omY76dwkGa— Nhlanhla Dube (@nhleiks1979) October 10, 2018
Eish Noah maahn... At least Tbose walked in and prevented a major crime. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/YVqF0pxQqH— Mashie Mphahlele (@mashie_mash94) October 10, 2018
Noah is a fantastic liar though 🙌 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/4SC2uoM9Bd— QuewinJade_King (@QuewinJadeKing) October 9, 2018