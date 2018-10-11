Skeem Saam's Noah is digging himself deeper into a hole

Skeem Saam's Noah is out here giving the streets heart palpitations with his constant lying and shifty behaviour.

Mfana has his mother worried after he got a phone call and she's convinced it was Itumeleng. Noah obvs denied it but his mom wasn't buying it.

She even called an urgent family meeting to confront him and the dude still denied, saying it was an old friend from boarding school wanting to interrogate him about Ma's accident and asked him "inappropriate questions".

Noah managed to convince Leeto with his story but Ma and Twitter were not sold by his lies.

The streets were a mess in reaction and believed Noah was on a downward spiral of lies.