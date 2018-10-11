TshisaLIVE

Skeem Saam's Noah is digging himself deeper into a hole

11 October 2018 - 09:29 By Kyle Zeeman
Skeem Saam's Noah can't stop lying.
Skeem Saam's Noah can't stop lying.
Image: YouTube/ Skeem Saam

Skeem Saam's Noah is out here giving the streets heart palpitations with his constant lying and shifty behaviour.

Mfana has his mother worried after he got a phone call and she's convinced it was Itumeleng. Noah obvs denied it but his mom wasn't buying it. 

She even called an urgent family meeting to confront him and the dude still denied, saying it was an old friend from boarding school wanting to interrogate him about Ma's accident and asked him "inappropriate questions".

Noah managed to convince Leeto with his story but Ma and Twitter were not sold by his lies.

The streets were a mess in reaction and believed Noah was on a downward spiral of lies.

Tweeps feel there's too much disrespect on these Skeem Saam streets!

These kids don't know how to talk to their elders!
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Skeem Saam’s Pebetse won't give up on her radio dream: Every year I send demos to Metro

Pebetse Matlaila wants to make a radio return.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

IN MEMES: Looks like Rachel needs that R8k love portion for Marothi!

Just how much will Rachel spend to make Marothi choose her?
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Sophie Ndaba's hubby gets viciously trolled about her weight loss TshisaLIVE
  2. Masechaba Ndlovu reponds to backlash over 'bullying' Anatii on-air TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Zodwa not bothered by young pretender Amanda Swartbooi TshisaLIVE
  4. Itu Khune to Sbahle: I miss you so much queeno TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | From makeup shade to ring excuses: 4 OPW moments that had us howling TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Biker forces taxi driver to follow rules of the road
'Where's your gun?' 'Drunk' prison warder caught on camera
X