Tall Ass Mo & Mome's second princess has arrived

Comedian Tall Ass Mo and his wife Mome welcomed another bundle of joy into the world this week.

Taking to Instagram, Mome announced that their second baby girl arrived on Tuesday.

"God's timing is the best time in life when you work with him not against him. Had my first normal sleep all day today. Yesterday I went into labour at 6pm and gave birth to our baby girl TeAmo Tshepahalo Oluhleuthando Mahlangu."

Mome added that they were both healthy and happy.

"We are both home happy and healthy. God is great. Thank you for the love & prayers."

Mome and Tall Ass Mo announced that they were expecting in August.

"After all of Khumo's prayers God said yes… the tribe expand in my time, when you turn five you will be a big sister," Mome wrote on Instagram at the time.

The couple welcomed their first child Khumo in 2013.