Thiwe spills the tea on female music collabs: We're so fussy & it's heartbreaking

Having just launched an all-female nine-track compilation album called SHE VOL 1, songbird Thiwe has praised the artists who came together on the project, claiming ladies can often be sassy and hard to work with.

Thiwe told TshisaLIVE that she had the idea to create SHE VOL 1 because she wanted to break the existing stereotype surrounding female artists.

"If you send a message out, asking for collaborations, you are most likely to get the male artist respond first to the call. If they are available, they are more than happy to do it. But with us women - and I don't wanna put it in a bad way but - we are so fussy and it's heartbreaking. But it is what it is. So instead of just complaining about it, I wanted to put actions where my mouth is."

Some of the artists included on the album are: Nothende, Berita, Ternielle Nelson, Aus Tebza, Ayanda Jiya, Disebo, Katlego and Thando Nje.

Thiwe explained that with her previous two albums and her over a decade in the industry, one of the hardest things for her was getting female artist to work together.

Known for her vocal abilities as the amazing voice that has made timeless music with Black Coffee, Sai & Ribatone, Zano, Ziyon and Busiswa; the singer said she saw something she wasn't happy with and took the first step to rectifying it.

"It's always been problematic to try and work with another female artist as a female artist. Because, if it were up to me, over the years, I probably would have had so many more collaborations with female artists. But women aren't always open to collaborations."

For Thiwe, the hardest part of the process was the stress that came with trying to ensure that everyone's needs was catered for.

"The hardest thing was trying to make sure that everyone is happy. The thing with a compilation is that there are a lot of individuals involved in this and everyone has their own ideas. They feel very strongly about their positions. It was just one or two people that said, 'you know what at the end of the day, and how this compilation sounds is up to you.'"

Thiwe's last project, Soul Therapy, was well received and she could have easily gunned for another one but said that it was important to her to bring women together to create a timeless masterpiece that would represent her generation of artists.

SHE VOL 1 is available on all digital platforms.