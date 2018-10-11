TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Mampintsha announces his retirement from the industry

'It's no longer pleasant in this industry... I'm leaving y'all in Babes' hands,' he said

11 October 2018 - 12:44 By Chrizelda Kekana
Mampintsha is "retiring" from the industry.
Image: Instagram/Shimora

While SA was minding it's own business on Wednesday night, Mampintsha uploaded a five-part video announcing his "retirement" from the music industry.

Mampintsha shared the videos on Instagram and revealed that he had been contemplating retiring as a musician for a while. 

"I've been thinking you know looking at the situation and the time I have been in this game and all the hits I've given you guys. I can see that people aren't happy, I don't even mean the fans, I mean people I was supposedly close with and such people. It's not pleasant here anymore," he said. 

Mampintsha said he didn't feel supported in the industry and didn't want fans to be offended because he really appreciates their love.  

He explained that 2018 would be his last year in the industry and that he would leave it all on the dancefloor for his fans to marvel over in his absence.

"I am growing so I was thinking that this year I will release everything I have, all my hits but this will be my last year as a musician. Please don't call this giving up because it isn't that. This will be last year in music, so I can focus on other things which I have been doing on the side."

Mampintsha implored fans to get his music and to appreciate all the music he has given.

He also announced that he will release two more songs that will have music videos as well,  then call it a day.

"We can just see that people are not happy anymore man... That time they have sampled me to hell and back and when they see me in the street they don't even greet or acknowledge me. However, that's okay because I've been here long enough to know that's okay."

He wrapped up the five video announcement by thanking loyal fans who have been with him since day one and ask them to continue supporting him.

Mampintsha added that he was leaving them in the capable hands of Babes Wodumo.

"I will be leaving you in the hands of queen Babes Wodumo and I know she'll do right by you. I love you guys very much and I'll be watching and guarding y'all so if you ever need me to come back, just in case you are bored, just call me and tell me what you need me to do and I'll listen."

