All of Rachel & Noah's lies are starting to unravel

Skeem Saam's Rachel and Noah caused panic on the social media streets on Thursday night when both their crooked ways were brought to light.

Yah, neh! Rachel is obsessed with Marothi and was brewing a love potion for him thinking that no one would find out.

Unfortunately for her, the plan backfired when she was caught asking Marothi for R10k to pay for the potion she was going to use on him. On top of it all, she left the pamphlet for the love potion in Ma's house, raising further suspicion.

The streets were ready to cancel her for it.