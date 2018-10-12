#SkeemSaam
All of Rachel & Noah's lies are starting to unravel
Skeem Saam's Rachel and Noah caused panic on the social media streets on Thursday night when both their crooked ways were brought to light.
Yah, neh! Rachel is obsessed with Marothi and was brewing a love potion for him thinking that no one would find out.
Unfortunately for her, the plan backfired when she was caught asking Marothi for R10k to pay for the potion she was going to use on him. On top of it all, she left the pamphlet for the love potion in Ma's house, raising further suspicion.
The streets were ready to cancel her for it.
Because of recent events the yellowbone community has rejected Rachel Kunutu as one of their own #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/xIiNwoEkCn— kenz (@Bokenza1) October 11, 2018
Yimani..Rachel is borrowing money from Maroti to buy love potion for him. Lol 😂😂😂 #SkeemSaam— Nomthandazo 💫 (@mathando62) October 11, 2018
Fans were even more amused when it was revealed that she had saved Marothi's number under 'mama' on her phone.
Rachel sends a message to her mom instead of Marothi! Yooooh this I will have to see #skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/twwcfDENE5— Wandile Makhathini (@Wandile_AM) October 11, 2018
Marothi is saved as Mama on Rachel's phone 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/jFivppSqeq— Sello Chuene 🇿🇦 (@Sello_Chuene) October 11, 2018
Noah's dodgy ways was even worse. After days of lying to his mom he finally went ahead with his plan to steal from her.
The streets were shooketh.
To add to the drama Tbose walked in just as Noah was putting the money in his pocket.
Also, Ma knows Noah was lying about the phone call he claims was from a friend in Swaziland because she made some calls and found out the boy was expelled several months ago.
Eish. It was a lot!
@SkeemSaam3 Noah get caught red handed stealing the money#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/0ZEFdbH4hS— Multi Vitamin (@mokgadi_hellen) October 11, 2018
Noah wil take it. 😭😭😭 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/CWzDmi0Xk5— Mac Maruapula 🇿🇦 (@MachdonaldM) October 11, 2018
#SkeemSaam Leeto is a lawyer, Mokgadi is a journalist and Noah is a liar pic.twitter.com/IyeaHNE23i— God First (@PAGIEST) October 11, 2018
Mare Noah ke unnecessary character...😕😕 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/MogpNw5UyM— Mcdonald Sewisa (@MSewisa) October 11, 2018
I don't need anymore stress in life yazi...Noah must not stress me tuu.#skeemsaam— Brother Seed (@SeedAforika) October 11, 2018