All of Rachel & Noah's lies are starting to unravel

12 October 2018 - 08:39 By Kyle Zeeman
Lesego Marakalla plays the role of Rachel Kunutu on 'Skeem Saam'.
Image: YouTube/ Skeem Saam

Skeem Saam's Rachel and Noah caused panic on the social media streets on Thursday night when both their crooked ways were brought to light. 

Yah, neh! Rachel is obsessed with Marothi and was brewing a love potion for him thinking that no one would find out. 

Unfortunately for her, the plan backfired when she was caught asking Marothi for R10k to pay for the potion she was going to use on him. On top of it all, she left the pamphlet for the love potion in Ma's house, raising further suspicion.

The streets were ready to cancel her for it.

Fans were even more amused when it was revealed that she had saved Marothi's number under 'mama' on her phone.

Noah's dodgy ways was even worse. After days of lying to his mom he finally went ahead with his plan to steal from her.

The streets were shooketh.

To add to the drama Tbose walked in just as Noah was putting the money in his pocket. 

Also, Ma knows Noah was lying about the phone call he claims was from a friend in Swaziland because she made some calls and found out the boy was expelled several months ago.

Eish. It was a lot!

