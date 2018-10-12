TshisaLIVE

#TheQueen

IN MEMES | Relationship school is in session - Petronella drops bars

12 October 2018 - 08:52 By Chrizelda Kekana
Petronella's advice is always lit.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic

Everyone knows that Petronella's advice doesn't always come out as intended and most of the time ends up being a comedy fest but on Thursday night tweeps caught her drift as she dropped bars. 

In addition to making sure Vee finds her happily ever after with Zack, Petronella also tried to hook up Adelaide with a man.

Petronella was determined she even sat Adelaide down and told her not to let men make her an experimental tool.

Slowly but surely dear ol' Patty is becoming the Sis' Dolly of The Queen but the only issue is her advice is often so unorthodox that if you don't take it with a pinch of salt, you might miss the point.

But as far as tweeps are concerned, not only is she Oprah, she is also Judge Judy, Wendy Williams and Dr Phil.

Talk about levels!

