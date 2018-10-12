TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | Wait what? Drake drops a Spanish song & it's a hit!

12 October 2018 - 09:55 By Chrizelda Kekana
Drake can literally do whatever he wants right now and it seems like it just works.
Drake can literally do whatever he wants right now and it seems like it just works.
Image: Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

Drake is evidently on a mission to own everything. The guy has been in beefs, dropped diss tracks, gave the world a solid album and has now released a whole Spanish song. 

The internet was never ready when Drake pulled a Beyoncé on Thursday night to his legions of surprised fans.

And let's not forget that just hours before it was announced that Drake is the most streamed artist in Spotify history. 

The catchy tune that has the internet in a tizz is by Bad Bunny and is called Mia.

The track, which stays true to Drake's style is a love song and on it he tells his girl he'll never let her go because she's his.

Of course, we had to get some help with translating the lyrics because Drake didn't give anyone time to brush up on their Spanish. 

However, whether the man was understood or not the Twitter streets went crazy for the song.

Here's some of the reaction.

Skolopad opens up about the accident that claimed a man's life

"No one can ever prepare you for how to deal with something like this," said Skolopad.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

My biggest fear is being forgotten when I am gone - Vusi Nova

Vusi says he hoped to be remembered as "the greatest vocalist to ever live."
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Idols SA's Paxton speaks out against cyber bully: I feel disrespected

"What they're doing is not okay," said Paxton to cyber trolls that have been attacking her.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Busiswa pledges her support to protest against #DrosRapist

The star claims there is growing sympathy for the perpetrator and public figures need to make a stand.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Skolopad car crash: Family of dead man wants answers TshisaLIVE
  2. Sophie Ndaba's hubby gets viciously trolled about her weight loss TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Cassper's Tito Mboweni track goes international TshisaLIVE
  4. The minister of memes? Why Tito Mboweni is already a winner on social media TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Zodwa not bothered by young pretender Amanda Swartbooi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Taxi driving on the wrong side of the road mows down pedestrian
Kanye's breathless monologue leaves his 'bro' Trump speechless
X