LISTEN | Wait what? Drake drops a Spanish song & it's a hit!
Drake is evidently on a mission to own everything. The guy has been in beefs, dropped diss tracks, gave the world a solid album and has now released a whole Spanish song.
The internet was never ready when Drake pulled a Beyoncé on Thursday night to his legions of surprised fans.
And let's not forget that just hours before it was announced that Drake is the most streamed artist in Spotify history.
The catchy tune that has the internet in a tizz is by Bad Bunny and is called Mia.
You know how long I been waiting for this Bad Bunny and Drake song to drop?! pic.twitter.com/Cd9dVO4wEG— doom (@reallyhalalfood) October 12, 2018
The track, which stays true to Drake's style is a love song and on it he tells his girl he'll never let her go because she's his.
Of course, we had to get some help with translating the lyrics because Drake didn't give anyone time to brush up on their Spanish.
However, whether the man was understood or not the Twitter streets went crazy for the song.
Here's some of the reaction.
Another ethnicity in the gauntlet for Drake. pic.twitter.com/Vs8WgMXVGr— 3-3 World Champ Birds 🦅 (@NationOfEagles) October 12, 2018
Spanish Drake looking at Canadian Drake looking at Houston Drake looking at Jamaican Drake looking at English Drake looking at pic.twitter.com/gfGYYuJ8Yv— abbamakai (@JOS_tified) October 11, 2018
At this point, what can’t Drake do? 😂🤔 pic.twitter.com/t7MJzlNznp— Juice Guru (@Angie_HeartsYOU) October 12, 2018
Drake when his manager calls talking about another country that he can claim to be from pic.twitter.com/idEAvF2YRy— Zuri (@ZuriFearon) October 12, 2018
Drake really doing us like that huh? pic.twitter.com/1fEIG0mQjH— Steven Flores (@sfloading1) October 12, 2018
This boi Drake actually singing in Spanish pic.twitter.com/vPPiFcwFQl— jive turkey 👨🏽 (@akatayonce) October 12, 2018