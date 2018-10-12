Skolopad opens up about the accident that claimed a man's life

Just over two weeks since the fatal car crash that left four people injured and one man dead, Skolopad has spoken out about dealing with the fact that a life was lost during the crash.

Skolopad told TshisaLIVE she was extremely saddened by everything that happened and that while she has been trying to channel her energy towards healing, she hasn't been able to get the dead man off her mind.

"It's really sad. No one can ever prepare you for how to deal with something like this. It's not easy and it's so sad but I don't even know what to say because really what can I say? Life belongs to God and he does what he pleases. It was an accident and no one could have foreseen what was going to happen."

Skolopad was traveling with her daughter and two police officers on September 22 when she allegedly lost control of the car and veered onto the wrong side of the road.

The man who died, Fred Tlali was buried last Saturday and his nephew Nelson Ntlele told TshisaLIVE that his family was devastated and wants answers about what exactly happened that night.

"I buried my uncle because of Skolopad and she needs to give us answers. My uncle had a wife and many children. What will happen to them now? As a family we will go all the way to find out what happened and those responsible must pay for it because if it wasn’t for the accident my uncle would still be alive," he said.