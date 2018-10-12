Ten quotes from THAT Kanye rant at the White House that even left Trump shooketh

TEN QUOTES FROM YE

1. This hat gives me power in a way.

2. There was something about when I put that (MAGA) hat on, I feel like Superman.

3. You (Trump) made us Superman. That's my favourite superhero and you made a Superman cape for me.

4. I'm married to a family where, you know, there isn't a lot of male energy going on.

5. You (Trump) gave me the heart to go to Adidas.

6. This is our president. He has to be the freshest, the flyest, the flyest planes the best factories and we have to make our core be empowered, we have to bring jobs.

7. A liberal would try to control a black person through the concept of racism because we know we're very proud. So when I said I like Trump to like someone as liberal, they'll say 'oh, but he's racist.'

8. You think racism can control me? Oh, that don't stop me. That's an invisible wall.

9. I've never stepped into a situation where I didn't make people more money.

10. You know, the four gentleman that wrote the 13th Amendment didn't look like the people they were amending.