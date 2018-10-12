TshisaLIVE

Ten quotes from THAT Kanye rant at the White House that even left Trump shooketh

12 October 2018 - 05:48 By Jessica Levitt
Kanye West meets Donald Trump at the White House.
Kanye West has trended worldwide on Twitter ever since footage of his monologue with US President Donald Trump went viral on Thursday.

Ye met with Trump at the White House and spent eight-minutes dropping bombs, talking about the power of the MAGA cap and, well, a whole lot more.

Trump looked dazed during "the incident" and Twitter is on his side: shooketh.

TEN QUOTES FROM YE

1. This hat gives me power in a way.

2. There was something about when I put that (MAGA) hat on, I feel like Superman.

3. You (Trump) made us Superman. That's my favourite superhero and you made a Superman cape for me.

4. I'm married to a family where, you know, there isn't a lot of male energy going on.

5. You (Trump) gave me the heart to go to Adidas.

6. This is our president. He has to be the freshest, the flyest, the flyest planes the best factories and we have to make our core be empowered, we have to bring jobs.

7. A liberal would try to control a black person through the concept of racism because we know we're very proud.  So when I said I like Trump to like someone as liberal, they'll say 'oh, but he's racist.'

8. You think racism can control me? Oh, that don't stop me. That's an invisible wall.

9. I've never stepped into a situation where I didn't make people more money.

10. You know, the four gentleman that wrote the 13th Amendment didn't look like the people they were amending.

Artist Kanye West opens up to US President Donald Trump about bipolar disorder, guns, hydrogen powered planes and a host of other issues in an atmosphere of "good energy".

