WATCH | Trevor Noah weighs in on Kanye's visit to the White House

Trevor Noah has poked fun at Kanye West and Donald Trump's meeting at the White House on Thursday, claiming that Trump got to experience the kind of confusion most people feel when they hear him speak.

Ahead of his trip to Africa, Kanye popped past the White House to meet with The Donald and launched into an almost ten-minute long rant about policy and alternative universes. Ye even said that The Donald made him feel like Superman and his MAGA cap had given him power.

Trevor Noah and his team at The Daily Show were watching and tweeted reaction as the meeting unfolded.