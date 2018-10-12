TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Trevor Noah weighs in on Kanye's visit to the White House

12 October 2018 - 10:13 By Kyle Zeeman
Trevor Noah mocked Kanye West and Donald Trump.
Trevor Noah mocked Kanye West and Donald Trump.
Image: Facebook/Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah has poked fun at Kanye West and Donald Trump's meeting at the White House on Thursday, claiming that Trump got to experience the kind of confusion most people feel when they hear him speak.

Ahead of his trip to Africa, Kanye popped past the White House to meet with The Donald and launched into an almost ten-minute long rant about policy and alternative universes. Ye even said that The Donald made him feel like Superman and his MAGA cap had given him power.

Trevor Noah and his team at The Daily Show were watching and tweeted reaction as the meeting unfolded.

At the end of the meeting a dazed Trump could only stammer out: "I tell you what, that was pretty impressive folks."

Trevor deciphered the meeting on The Daily Show later in the night and joked about Trump wanting to kick Kanye out of the White House.

"You know, Trump's mouth was saying, 'That was impressive' but you could see he was thinking, 'Is it racist if I call the cops? Is it?'"

Trevor added that it was great to see "Kanye make Trump feel like Trump makes us feel every single day".

If you missed it, cava Kanye's full monologue below:

WATCH | Kanye West's tirade at the White House with Trump, f-bombs & all

Eight minutes of pure cringe awaits you.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Ten quotes from THAT Kanye rant at the White House that even left Trump shooketh

The full clip is worth your data, fam.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Kanye’s coming to Africa to clear his head & work on new album

We don't know where he's gonna come only that he needs to feel his "roots".
TshisaLIVE
10 days ago

MEMES: Lana Del Rey telling Azealia Banks to pull up has Twitter lit

Azalea is always huffing and puffing on these streets and seems to scare most of the artists, so Twitter was just not ready for Lana to tell her to ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Skolopad car crash: Family of dead man wants answers TshisaLIVE
  2. Sophie Ndaba's hubby gets viciously trolled about her weight loss TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Cassper's Tito Mboweni track goes international TshisaLIVE
  4. The minister of memes? Why Tito Mboweni is already a winner on social media TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Zodwa not bothered by young pretender Amanda Swartbooi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Taxi driving on the wrong side of the road mows down pedestrian
Kanye's breathless monologue leaves his 'bro' Trump speechless
X