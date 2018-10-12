Yoh! The Ranaka's are back & the streets can't deal
Mzansi went into overdrive on Thursday night when the Ranaka family's reality show returned to screens for a new season.
Fans of the show have BEEN suffering from withdrawal symptoms so when the first episode of the news hit our screens they could hardly contain themselves.
I mean, this is the Mzansi KUWTK that went to a no-fees school!
Yaaaaas our favourite family is back. Our very own Keeping up With the Kardashians that went to a no-fee school 🤣 #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/1bxkemeH9Q— Collin Shongwe (@CollinsMduduzi) October 11, 2018
All of the old faves were back, including Metro FM radio host Dineo Ranaka, Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka and even boetie Ranaka Ranaka.
In fact Ranaka cemented his position as the original black sheep of the family with his usual antics and left fans in stitches.
One of the funniest moments on the show was when Ranaka's missus Michelle told everyone that she loves her husband but he sometimes "forgets to come home".
Yah! That party life, neh?
#TheRanakas husband forget to came to home but she is okay with it. pic.twitter.com/DYcsUUUzSH— Mamello Mokoena (@melo_mamikie) October 11, 2018
“He forgets to come home” 😏#TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/VsQxnVSHQk— Zanele Ngomana (@zanele_ngomana) October 11, 2018
"wa nwa he forgets to come home" - Michelle Ranaka 2018 #TheRanakas— 👑Seipati Chauke👑 (@AuntySeips) October 11, 2018
Andizi pic.twitter.com/mxeA5O10iM
He forgets to come home hhay Michelle sesi #theranakas pic.twitter.com/5oUhRy7CuT— Phakamile (@Pk_Khumalo) October 11, 2018
#TheRanakas so, this girl... a re sometimes her husband doesn't come home... just like that??? pic.twitter.com/DGOLKH3re2— Mmabatho (@Mmabatho93) October 11, 2018
And that time boetie told Mzansi that he still doesn't have a license, giving us all heart attacks.
#TheRanakas Ranaka doesn't have a license ohhhh Jehova pic.twitter.com/lmwRFiglyJ— Thndo (@Thndo7) October 11, 2018
Our hero is also back, still with no drivers license 🤣🤷♀️ #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/btg7Z9JhNk— Collin Shongwe (@CollinsMduduzi) October 11, 2018
Did Ranaka just tell a white lady that "ke driver mangobe" 😂😂😂😂😂😂#TheRanakas— Mzingisi Ranaka (@Ziggy_Ranaka1) October 11, 2018
Watching #TheRanakas for Ranaka 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZqS38ThDIa— OrdinaryGirl. (@AmandaMkhizer) October 11, 2018
There was also insane love for Ntate Ranaka who had viewers in tears with laughter over his sharp wit and big words.
Especially when he told his family to go eat next door and referred to a shebeen as an "eatery".
😂😂😂😂Go eat somewhere #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/rVDXRrbgxY— Divine Agriculture (@claraphuti28) October 11, 2018
"... Go eat somewhere, maybe next door..." Mr Ranaka #eatery 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#TheRanakas— Risuna (@risunam) October 11, 2018
Yes ntate Manaka eatery ke shebeen #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/OP2DjoEk1l— Mpho Rapulana (@olebaka) October 11, 2018
I don’t care who says what, this is the best reality show in Mzansi. Ntate Ranaka a re ‘ba ntlela ka sekhowa se sekima kima’ 😂😂😂😂 #TheRanakas— Empress (@MatawanaMol) October 11, 2018
Ntate Ranaka showed this eatery idea the door 🤣🤣🤣#TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/LlqvvlFurr— Seabela Maila (@Abi_Maila) October 11, 2018
Guys I'm still laughing, Ntate Ranaka killed me🤣🤣🤣🤣#TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/yMdSi6I9PW— The Precious One (@Thee_Gugu) October 11, 2018
Ntate Ranaka gives me life 😂😂😂😂 #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/CmYeavFuwK— Otis Lawrence (@Iam_Otsi) October 11, 2018