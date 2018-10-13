Siba Mtongana loves spending time with her lil princess

Being a wife, a mom to four children and one of Mzansi's most successful celebrity chefs can be a juggling act of note for Siba Mtongana.

Even though Siba makes it look like a walk in the park, she no doubt has a hectic life.

So when she's able to enjoy some quality time with the latest addition to her brood, she enjoys every moment.

Taking to Instagram Siba gushed over her bundle of joy and how much she loves spending time with her kids.