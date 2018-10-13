TshisaLIVE

Siba Mtongana loves spending time with her lil princess

13 October 2018 - 11:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Siba loves every moment of motherhood.
Siba loves every moment of motherhood.
Image: Instagram/ Siba Mtongana

Being a wife, a mom to four children and one of Mzansi's most successful celebrity chefs can be a juggling act of note for Siba Mtongana. 

Even though Siba makes it look like a walk in the park, she no doubt has a hectic life. 

So when she's able to enjoy some quality time with the latest addition to her brood, she enjoys every moment. 

Taking to Instagram Siba gushed over her bundle of joy and how much she loves spending time with her kids. 

Uzalo beats Generations record to become most watched show EVER!

Those wedding episodes really had people glued, hey.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Mshoza on sangoma training: The calling has always been there

Mshoza says the call has always been there and she's taking time out to learn more about it.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Skolopad car crash: Family of dead man wants answers

The family of the man who died in the car crash involving Skolopad want to know what exactly happened that fateful Saturday.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Emtee's music has changed because he 'wants to be more responsible'

Emtee has changed the way he does things since collapsing on stage.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. I remember asking God if I would die being nothing, says Zodwa Wabantu TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper hits back at Tito Mboweni hate: They said it was trash TshisaLIVE
  3. Idols SA's Paxton speaks out against cyber bully: I feel disrespected TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Kagiso's tone with Harriet left Twitter cringing! TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Mampintsha announces his retirement from the industry TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Taxi driving on the wrong side of the road mows down pedestrian
Kanye's breathless monologue leaves his 'bro' Trump speechless
X