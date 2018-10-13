TshisaLIVE

Simz Ngema reveals Dumi's album is finished

13 October 2018 - 10:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Simz Ngema is committed to keeping her late husband Dumi Masilela's legacy alive.
Image: Instagram/ Simphiwe Ngema

Even though it hasn't been an easy journey Simz Ngema is determined to make Dumi's dreams a reality. 

Earlier this week Simz revealed that she had finally finished Dumi's album and that fans should look out for release dates. 

"Today is a difficult day but I choose to focus on the positive. I’ve finally finished Dumi’s album. It’s been a difficult journey but it’s done! Look out for album launch and release dates. #Uphushiwe is still out on iTunes and all digital platforms." 

Simz added that she is committed to making Dumi's dreams come true because she also shared those dreams. 

"For as long as I’m still alive, I will continue to make your dreams come true, only because they are mine too."

