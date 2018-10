Actor Kay Sibiya wants the world to know that he's a taken man.

And, Kay has introduced the lady whose stolen his heart to Mzansi through a string of saucy snaps.

A picture does say a thousand words after all right?

Anyway Kay's queen goes by the name of Judie Sbahle Kama and according to her Instagram page is a businesswoman, a mom and is also besotted with hunky actor.