SNAPS | Serge the blesser a VIP guest at Amber Rose's slut walk

Well-known blesser Serge Cabonge repped Mzansi at Amber Rose's VIP guest at her annual slut walk in LA.

The walk which has been running for the past four years took place in LA earlier this week.

Among the hundreds of men and women who took to the streets to raise awareness about rape was Serge.

The businessman also hinted about bringing Amber Rose and Blac Chyna to Mzansi.

Taking to Instagram he shared a string of snaps of himself at the event.