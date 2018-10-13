TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Serge the blesser a VIP guest at Amber Rose's slut walk

13 October 2018 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Serge Cabonge with Amber Rose in California.
Serge Cabonge with Amber Rose in California.
Image: Instagram/ Serge Cabonge

Well-known blesser Serge Cabonge repped Mzansi at Amber Rose's VIP guest at her annual slut walk in LA. 

The walk which has been running for the past four years took place in LA earlier this week. 

Among the hundreds of men and women who took to the streets to raise awareness about rape was Serge. 

The businessman also hinted about bringing Amber Rose and Blac Chyna to Mzansi. 

Taking to Instagram he shared a string of snaps of himself at the event. 

View this post on Instagram

the funniest girl i know on instagram

A post shared by Serge Cabonge (@only1international.blesser) on

Uzalo beats Generations record to become most watched show EVER!

Those wedding episodes really had people glued, hey.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Mshoza on sangoma training: The calling has always been there

Mshoza says the call has always been there and she's taking time out to learn more about it.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Skolopad car crash: Family of dead man wants answers

The family of the man who died in the car crash involving Skolopad want to know what exactly happened that fateful Saturday.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Emtee's music has changed because he 'wants to be more responsible'

Emtee has changed the way he does things since collapsing on stage.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. I remember asking God if I would die being nothing, says Zodwa Wabantu TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper hits back at Tito Mboweni hate: They said it was trash TshisaLIVE
  3. Idols SA's Paxton speaks out against cyber bully: I feel disrespected TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Kagiso's tone with Harriet left Twitter cringing! TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Mampintsha announces his retirement from the industry TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Taxi driving on the wrong side of the road mows down pedestrian
Kanye's breathless monologue leaves his 'bro' Trump speechless
X