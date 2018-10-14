TshisaLIVE

Cassper gushes over how Chris Martin LOVES that Malome vibe

14 October 2018 - 14:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rapper Cassper Nyovest couldn't stop gushing about how Chris Martin loved his song.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest couldn't stop gushing about how Chris Martin loved his song.
Image: Via Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has got mad love for Cassper Nyovest and it seems their bromance keeps growing steadily. 

And Cassper’s latest tweet is all the proof you need. 

The rapper revealed that Chris loved his track Malome song so much that it encouraged Mufasa to make another track with the same vibe. 

"Me and Alie made an amazing love song titled Timbuktu and I cannot wait for the world to hear it. I can’t stop playing it. I am growing as a musician."

When Chris came to SA shortly after Global Citizen announced their star-studded Mandela festival that’s coming up in December, the pair hung out. As it turned out they have mutual respect for each other’s work.

Y’all remember how he was flexin’?

“By the way, Chris Martin from Coldplay came to see me at my house the other day. He told me he loved the song Malome and would like to perform it with me one day. He’s so passionate about helping & changing the world. Amazing human being. Hopefully we’ll get to make some music.”

WATCH | Lillian Dube: Cancer gave me life

"There were so many people who were praying for me that I ended up praying for myself. I said, 'God. You cannot disappoint all these people that are ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Skolopad opens up about the accident that claimed a man's life

"No one can ever prepare you for how to deal with something like this," said Skolopad.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Skeem Saam's Innocent Sadiki on choosing her baby girl's name

'But they'll be fine with it eventually because it is not changing,' Innocent said about her family who weren't too keen on her baby's Tshivenda name.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

My biggest fear is being forgotten when I am gone - Vusi Nova

Vusi says he hoped to be remembered as "the greatest vocalist to ever live."
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Kanye West's tirade at the White House with Trump, f-bombs & all TshisaLIVE
  2. Former president Jacob Zuma's fiancée Nonkanyiso Conco is now a radio DJ TshisaLIVE
  3. Ten quotes from THAT Kanye rant at the White House that even left Trump shooketh TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Trevor Noah weighs in on Kanye's visit to the White House TshisaLIVE
  5. Jessica Nkosi & Ntokozo Dlamini have welcomed their baby girl! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Taxi driving on the wrong side of the road mows down pedestrian
Kanye's breathless monologue leaves his 'bro' Trump speechless
X