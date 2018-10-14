Cassper gushes over how Chris Martin LOVES that Malome vibe
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has got mad love for Cassper Nyovest and it seems their bromance keeps growing steadily.
And Cassper’s latest tweet is all the proof you need.
The rapper revealed that Chris loved his track Malome song so much that it encouraged Mufasa to make another track with the same vibe.
"Me and Alie made an amazing love song titled Timbuktu and I cannot wait for the world to hear it. I can’t stop playing it. I am growing as a musician."
Finally made a song I can put in the same caliber as Malome. By way, Chris Martin also looooves Malome but that’s not the point. Me and Alie made an AMAZING LOVE song titled Timbuktu and I cannot wait for the world to hear it. I can’t stop playing it. I am growing as a musician.— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) October 11, 2018
When Chris came to SA shortly after Global Citizen announced their star-studded Mandela festival that’s coming up in December, the pair hung out. As it turned out they have mutual respect for each other’s work.
Y’all remember how he was flexin’?
“By the way, Chris Martin from Coldplay came to see me at my house the other day. He told me he loved the song Malome and would like to perform it with me one day. He’s so passionate about helping & changing the world. Amazing human being. Hopefully we’ll get to make some music.”