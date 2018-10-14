Cassper gushes over how Chris Martin LOVES that Malome vibe

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has got mad love for Cassper Nyovest and it seems their bromance keeps growing steadily.

And Cassper’s latest tweet is all the proof you need.

The rapper revealed that Chris loved his track Malome song so much that it encouraged Mufasa to make another track with the same vibe.

"Me and Alie made an amazing love song titled Timbuktu and I cannot wait for the world to hear it. I can’t stop playing it. I am growing as a musician."