Emtee's first rant since his return: 6 things he needs to get straight

Just over two months after he returned to Twitter and claimed he was going to take it easy on the platform Emtee launched into a tirade and took aim at his critics.

The Roll Up rapper once known for having some of the most lethal Twitter fingers in Mzansi took a break from social media and the spotlight after a video of him falling on stage at an event went viral. The incident also sparked speculation over how disorientated he seemed.

Just last week Emtee told TshisaLIVE he was more mature since the incident and that he decided to limit his time on social media because it blocked him from seeing his blessings.

"It sort of blinds me from my blessings. I sometimes forget that I am blessed and I have a lot of things going right in my life."

Well it seems like the star has u-turned on that 'mature approach' to things because he took to Twitter on Thursday to dish out a few lessons.

Here's six things Emtee wants the country to know:

He's self-made but is still slept on