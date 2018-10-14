LISTEN | Blacklez on co-parenting with Dineo Ranaka

While Blaklez and Dineo Ranaka went through a rather public split about four years ago, they've put that behind them for the sake of their daughter.

In fact Blaklez and Dineo are in a very good space.

During a recent interview on Cape Talk the rapper defended his baby mama's character.

"I think she's one of the misunderstood people, but I think people are starting to see her character. She's one human being who cares so much about human beings."

The former couple have a five-year-old daughter Kopano together and are happily co-parenting.

"Time is the most precious commodity. We came to the realisation, we have a daughter and time is so precious."

Here's the full interview: