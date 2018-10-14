TshisaLIVE

Unathi helps make a difference to young fan's life

14 October 2018 - 07:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Unathi's touching post helped a young fan get a new wheelchair.
Unathi's touching post helped a young fan get a new wheelchair.

A few days ago Unathi Msengana was completely touched by the overwhelming amount of love a young fan suffering from cerebral palsy showered her with. 

The young fan and her mom were at the mall when they bumped into Unathi and Sihle  burst into tears. 

"She saw me and literally broke into tears....so did I because her love was so enormous. Love is a doing word." 

A local company saw Unathi's post on Instagram and decided to donate a brand new wheelchair to Sihle. 

