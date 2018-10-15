Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's breakup has Twitter shooketh

Just four months after announcing their engagement, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have apparently called of the wedding off and separated.

The pair, who met just weeks before getting engaged were the talk of social media on Monday when several reports from the US claimed they had called it quits over the weekend.

Sources told TMZ the pair felt it was not the right time for their relationship to take off.

While another source told People magazine that the breakup was a long time coming.

"It was way too much too soon. It’s not shocking to anyone."

Ariana has been keeping a low profile since the death of her ex Mac Miller in September and has not confirmed the split. Pete deleted his social media accounts as the reports went viral.

Ariana and Pete were last spotted in public together last week.

Meanwhile, the Twitter streets were buzzing with memes and messages in reaction to the split.

Here are some of our favourites.