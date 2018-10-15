TshisaLIVE

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's breakup has Twitter shooketh

15 October 2018 - 11:07 By Kyle Zeeman
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande were once the cutest couple in Hollywood.
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande were once the cutest couple in Hollywood.
Image: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Just four months after announcing their engagement, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have apparently called of the wedding off and separated.

The pair, who met just weeks before getting engaged were the talk of social media on Monday when several reports from the US claimed they had called it quits over the weekend.

Sources told TMZ the pair felt it was not the right time for their relationship to take off.

While another source told People magazine that the breakup was a long time coming.

"It was way too much too soon. It’s not shocking to anyone."

Ariana has been keeping a low profile since the death of her ex Mac Miller in September and has not confirmed the split. Pete deleted his social media accounts as the reports went viral.

Ariana and Pete were last spotted in public together last week.

Meanwhile, the Twitter streets were buzzing with memes and messages in reaction to the split.

Here are some of our favourites. 

Rapper Mac Miller dies in Los Angeles at age 26

Mac Miller, a rapper from Pittsburgh whose debut album topped the charts in 2011 after his upbeat style gained a following online and who previously ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Sjoe! Kay Sibiya introduces his gal to Mzansi with loved-up snap

Sorry ladies! Kay Sibiya is a taken man.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Poor Princess Eugenie! Royal wedding starts on a sour note

Five months on from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fairytale nuptials, the time has come for "the other" royal wedding - the one no one seems to ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Serge the blesser a VIP guest at Amber Rose's slut walk TshisaLIVE
  2. Former president Jacob Zuma's fiancée Nonkanyiso Conco is now a radio DJ TshisaLIVE
  3. Sjoe! Kay Sibiya introduces his gal to Mzansi with loved-up snap TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Kanye West's tirade at the White House with Trump, f-bombs & all TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Trevor Noah weighs in on Kanye's visit to the White House TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Petrified bank staff flee in terror as giant python falls from ceiling
'Today we are making history’: Leopard skin-clad Cyril Ramaphosa hands over ...
X