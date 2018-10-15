Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's breakup has Twitter shooketh
Just four months after announcing their engagement, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have apparently called of the wedding off and separated.
The pair, who met just weeks before getting engaged were the talk of social media on Monday when several reports from the US claimed they had called it quits over the weekend.
Sources told TMZ the pair felt it was not the right time for their relationship to take off.
While another source told People magazine that the breakup was a long time coming.
"It was way too much too soon. It’s not shocking to anyone."
Ariana has been keeping a low profile since the death of her ex Mac Miller in September and has not confirmed the split. Pete deleted his social media accounts as the reports went viral.
Ariana and Pete were last spotted in public together last week.
Meanwhile, the Twitter streets were buzzing with memes and messages in reaction to the split.
Here are some of our favourites.
Bill Clinton upon hearing the Ariana Grande news pic.twitter.com/FUU1iIQ7bt— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 14, 2018
Ariana Grande attempting to delete “pete” from her album pic.twitter.com/BshBzNy1KB— 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐞🦇 (@MagsLangrais) October 15, 2018
How I imagine Pete Davidson’s break up with Ariana Grande went pic.twitter.com/SG1EH9j02i— justin million (@justin33million) October 15, 2018
Everyone rushing on Twitter after finding out Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande broke up. pic.twitter.com/G7mbFXgzFt— Jes (@DoYouEvenLIf) October 14, 2018
Breaking news: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split— Giuliana (@xoprincess19) October 15, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/alwUT4gvmE
ariana grande after she broke up with pete davidson and remembered she has a whole song dedicated to him on her new album pic.twitter.com/CBtBRyOJ8z— audreyana (@audr3yana) October 15, 2018
ariana grande: *breaks engagement with pete davidson * victoria justice: i think we ALL break engagements pic.twitter.com/WpVMLPzJ65— manda (@amanzdaq) October 15, 2018
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson calling their agents for sole custody of the pet pig pic.twitter.com/JPOdCOMR3F— Courtney (@kangaroocourtz) October 15, 2018