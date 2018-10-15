IN MEMES | OPW proved to Twitter that we all need a Nomsa in our lives!
While everyone expects there to be hiccups at a wedding Sunday night's episode of Our Perfect Wedding saw host Nomsa get into gear to help the bride with some of those hiccups.
Nomsa came through for the bride, Ella with so many things that included being her wedding planner and counsellor all the same time.
Ella and her hubby met through mutual friends and have been through the most together with everything from Luca's mother dying and him ending up in the hospital - but they survived it all.
Nomsa's support warmed up the hearts of many tweeps as they watched her go over and beyond her host duties to ensure that Ella had her perfect wedding.
They shared their feels in memes:
We all need a Nomsa in our lives. #OurPerfectWedding #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/lWK4XHYo18— Raised In Africa. (@paballo_patsa) October 14, 2018
Nomsa is an entire mood though. I love her so much. #OurPerfectWedding #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/kCsqxRpv2Q— Raised In Africa. (@paballo_patsa) October 14, 2018
#OPWMzansi#OPW#OurPerfectWedding— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) October 14, 2018
Sensei is getting married pic.twitter.com/R7Z58BvGGw
Yellow neh.... Looking at sister le Nomsa standing together, I prefer ya Nomsa than e eleng too bright, ya fahla ebile #OPWMZANSI #OurPerfectWedding #OPW pic.twitter.com/Bgsn3pmL7N— Mmantepa Annah (@MmantepaAnnah) October 14, 2018
The love I have for Nomsa Buthelezi ❤️#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/gRS7owKGML— Shka ♥ 💖🔥 (@Boboshkalicious) October 14, 2018
#OPW #OurPerfectWedding This is a perfect wedding with super hectic obstacles from malome, to battery being stolen, to umvundisi not pitching! What I took from them is the fact that they faced their obstacles head-on, had fun and enjoyed their special day! Nomsa made it possible! pic.twitter.com/rM6REnRMmc— Tshepiso (@LovelyTshepy) October 14, 2018
This is no perfect host for this show other then the one and only Nomsa G-Diva Buthelezi. 😂❤🔥 #OurPerfectWedding #OPW pic.twitter.com/Iccu3yUk6k— OLETILWE PETERSON 🌈 (@Iam_Kardas) October 14, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding nomsa i love her energy ..une vibe🤣 pic.twitter.com/5llD6DGirf— womandla✊ (@ItuMadiege) October 14, 2018
Women go through so much for umshado guys. 4 kids later, he’s not done with lobola. On her day, no in-laws, no pastor, no bridesmaids. Nomsa did so well with supporting the bride. She’s the best we’ll ever have on this show #OurPerfectWedding @OPWMzansi pic.twitter.com/vvWcddiuQL— Miss Awesomeness (@NomfaneloDlomo) October 14, 2018
If it was for Nomsa, I would've stopped watching #OurPerfectWedding coz the "PERFECT" in this whole thing doesn't exist... pic.twitter.com/2Z3JfDTQjt— Ausi Nthabi (@MolefeNthabs) October 14, 2018
Nomsa G-Diva isn't merely our host, but the audience's friend and a part-time counselor for those going through a tough/great time on their special day. ❤ #OurPerfectWedding #OPW pic.twitter.com/TICs2GCX7O— OLETILWE PETERSON 🌈 (@Iam_Kardas) October 14, 2018