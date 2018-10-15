IN MEMES | OPW proved to Twitter that we all need a Nomsa in our lives!

While everyone expects there to be hiccups at a wedding Sunday night's episode of Our Perfect Wedding saw host Nomsa get into gear to help the bride with some of those hiccups.

Nomsa came through for the bride, Ella with so many things that included being her wedding planner and counsellor all the same time.

Ella and her hubby met through mutual friends and have been through the most together with everything from Luca's mother dying and him ending up in the hospital - but they survived it all.

Nomsa's support warmed up the hearts of many tweeps as they watched her go over and beyond her host duties to ensure that Ella had her perfect wedding.

They shared their feels in memes: