Is Cassper Nyovest considering letting go of his 'indie artist' status?

15 October 2018 - 14:27 By Chrizelda Kekana
Cassper Nyovest said his song Destiny is based on real life events.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

After building a successful career as an independent artist over the past few years, Cassper Nyovest's recent tweets suggests that he's looking to sign to a major record label despite previous skepticism around it.

The Tito Mboweni  rapper had an interesting conversation on Twitter about how he feels like after knocking the ball out of park with his first three albums alone, he can now look into being backed by the majors.

Coincidentally, AKA just did the same thing recently. Granted, he was only independent for about a minute or so.

AKA explains why R90 a month for an app is not 'too steep' for his fans

Mega also confimed that he is headed back to Vth Season.
11 days ago

It looks like both rappers have realised that their dreams of "world domination" with upcoming albums need the muscle that comes with being signed to bigger record labels.

"I’m not signed to Sony. I’ll never have a number 1 single in my career unless I share the cake with a major label. They run the charts, from iTunes to radio. They have all the data, the man power, the connections. Maybe it’s time I did. The next step definitely needs muscle," Cassper said.

Cassper said a wise businessman once told him that owning 100% of an entity is just a temporary solution and that eventually selling the entity or a part of it, is the business savvy thing to do.

Plus, as far as Cassper's concerned he's already reached his peak as an independent artist.

Then in true Cassper style he went on to indirectly blow his own horn.

He explained that while he knows there are some people who see him as a "genius" who has changed the game, he was only just beginning and had lots to learn.

In other news Cassper was also taken down memory lane when a fan asked how he comes up with songs such as Destiny.

The song, which was very popular when it came out from his album Thuto is based on a true story with an ex-girlfriend.

Did anybody ever find out who left Cassper for a richer guy?

