Is Cassper Nyovest considering letting go of his 'indie artist' status?
After building a successful career as an independent artist over the past few years, Cassper Nyovest's recent tweets suggests that he's looking to sign to a major record label despite previous skepticism around it.
The Tito Mboweni rapper had an interesting conversation on Twitter about how he feels like after knocking the ball out of park with his first three albums alone, he can now look into being backed by the majors.
Coincidentally, AKA just did the same thing recently. Granted, he was only independent for about a minute or so.
It looks like both rappers have realised that their dreams of "world domination" with upcoming albums need the muscle that comes with being signed to bigger record labels.
"I’m not signed to Sony. I’ll never have a number 1 single in my career unless I share the cake with a major label. They run the charts, from iTunes to radio. They have all the data, the man power, the connections. Maybe it’s time I did. The next step definitely needs muscle," Cassper said.
Cassper said a wise businessman once told him that owning 100% of an entity is just a temporary solution and that eventually selling the entity or a part of it, is the business savvy thing to do.
Plus, as far as Cassper's concerned he's already reached his peak as an independent artist.
I’m not bothered. Just answering the question. I’ve reached my peak as far as indi labels go though. The next step of growth needs a bigger machine and better structure. I know people are shook by me just tweeting this cause a major label partnership plus my fans base is trouble. https://t.co/otCXi3VvMr— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) October 13, 2018
Then in true Cassper style he went on to indirectly blow his own horn.
He explained that while he knows there are some people who see him as a "genius" who has changed the game, he was only just beginning and had lots to learn.
I know some people see me as this genius who changed the game but I’m yet to figure it out thoroughly. I’m very very keen to learn. I have a vision though and I have done so well for myself. This is only the beginning.— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) October 14, 2018
I am so interested in this conversation about indie and major labels but I’ve realized that it offends some niggas who are signed and they are my peers. Truth is, the game is filthy right now and Major record labels have closed down on us. Only the Strong and smart will survive. https://t.co/3lfuz4kR4N— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) October 14, 2018
I am one of those people who have seen the results of putting in the work for years before seeing the fruits. A strong foundation is better than an easy come up. Trust the process.— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) October 14, 2018
In other news Cassper was also taken down memory lane when a fan asked how he comes up with songs such as Destiny.
The song, which was very popular when it came out from his album Thuto is based on a true story with an ex-girlfriend.
Did anybody ever find out who left Cassper for a richer guy?
That song is a true story. The first verse was written when things were good and the second verse was written after the girl told me she was leaving me for some rich nigga. Before we parted ways, I played the first verse and told her how much she meant to me. Crazy experience. https://t.co/sY0dkTNb4n— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) October 13, 2018