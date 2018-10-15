Is Cassper Nyovest considering letting go of his 'indie artist' status?

After building a successful career as an independent artist over the past few years, Cassper Nyovest's recent tweets suggests that he's looking to sign to a major record label despite previous skepticism around it.

The Tito Mboweni rapper had an interesting conversation on Twitter about how he feels like after knocking the ball out of park with his first three albums alone, he can now look into being backed by the majors.

Coincidentally, AKA just did the same thing recently. Granted, he was only independent for about a minute or so.