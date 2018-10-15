TshisaLIVE

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in Uganda, Ye gives Twitter performance

15 October 2018 - 06:47 By Jessica Levitt
Kanye West is putting the finishing touches to his album in Uganda.
Kanye West is putting the finishing touches to his album in Uganda.
Image: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Kanye West said he needed to go to "Africa" after a trip to Chicago where he "felt this energy" and, well, he's kept his word.

Video footage of Kanye with Kim Kardashian and their daughter North arriving at Entebbe International Airport was obtained by US news and gossip site, TMZ, on Friday.

Kanye said he wanted to finish his latest album, Yandhi, in nature and at a location where his children could be with him.

He has since given fans an inside look at what he's been getting up to and posted a video of himself singing some lyrics.

"No matter what they say / I'ma still be me / We're free / We're free."

In other footage a clear dome-like structure can be seen and it has been speculated that it's a pop-up studio.

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Serge the blesser a VIP guest at Amber Rose's slut walk TshisaLIVE
  2. Former president Jacob Zuma's fiancée Nonkanyiso Conco is now a radio DJ TshisaLIVE
  3. Sjoe! Kay Sibiya introduces his gal to Mzansi with loved-up snap TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Kanye West's tirade at the White House with Trump, f-bombs & all TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Trevor Noah weighs in on Kanye's visit to the White House TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Today we are making history’: Leopard skin-clad Cyril Ramaphosa hands over ...
Taxi driving on the wrong side of the road mows down pedestrian
X