Kelly Khumalo on what her new album will unleash

From her first album when she was still iTshitshi (a virgin) right through to My Truth, when she poured her heart out, Kelly Khumalo has never compromised on the quality and the truth in her music and she says her latest album is her best work yet.

Kelly told TshisaLIVE the album, which took just over nine months to complete was a process of reflection and sent her on an emotional rollercoaster.

“I must say that this album is by far the best work I have done in the past 15 years. I am very excited about it and it took me nine months to finish this album. I still felt that I could have done more but I had to let it go, it is beautiful though.

“I went through all sorts of emotions… at some point I was depressed and at some point I felt like I wasn’t giving enough. So I’ve gone through all the phases of pregnancy with this album. From the first song, I knew what the album was going to be called, Unleashed.”

Kelly introduced Mzansi to the album with her first single Jehovah, which features J-Flo. The gospel song had a lot of people worried and some hopeful that she would release a gospel album but Kelly said she wanted to unleash much more.