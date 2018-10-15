TshisaLIVE

Phila Madlingozi says the 'sex sells' notion has ruined Mzansi

15 October 2018 - 13:55 By Kyle Zeeman
Phila Madlingozi gave a sermon on respecting yourself.
Former Idols SA star and son of veteran musician Ringo Madlingozi, Phila Madlingozi has slammed Mzansi's obsession with sex, claiming it has made local celebs into porn stars.

Phila, who has never been shy to share his opinions about the entertainment industry took to social media over the weekend to vent his frustration over a trend he claims is destroying our society and turning everyone into a porn star.

"F**k the saying 'sex sells.' It ruined this generation. Everyone is a porn star now."

He said the problem was that young talent coming into the industry were often impressionable. He called on them to "do better".

"Our sisters can do way better than this, especially the young impressionable ones," he added.

"Don't allow the powers to turn you against your people. You will not grow by selling out yourself for a put on."

He said the only way to grow in the industry was to be part of a loyal and "tight" unit.

"You will grow by keeping your unit tight. Money will always be there. A loyal gang won't."

Skeem Saam actress Lerato Marabe spoke about similar struggles in an interview with TshisaLIVE in August.

She added that sexual harassment in the entertainment industry has become such a norm that people often joke about it among themselves.

