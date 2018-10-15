Phila Madlingozi says the 'sex sells' notion has ruined Mzansi

Former Idols SA star and son of veteran musician Ringo Madlingozi, Phila Madlingozi has slammed Mzansi's obsession with sex, claiming it has made local celebs into porn stars.

Phila, who has never been shy to share his opinions about the entertainment industry took to social media over the weekend to vent his frustration over a trend he claims is destroying our society and turning everyone into a porn star.

"F**k the saying 'sex sells.' It ruined this generation. Everyone is a porn star now."

He said the problem was that young talent coming into the industry were often impressionable. He called on them to "do better".

"Our sisters can do way better than this, especially the young impressionable ones," he added.