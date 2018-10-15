WATCH | Drake opens up about Kanye & Pusha T in the realest video you'll ever see

Y'all remember how we almost lost our minds when Pusha T damn near buried Drake with The Story of Adidon diss track but Drake remained silent...well he's finally explained his reasons.

In a sit down interview with LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s HBO series The Shop, Drake said he didn't release a counter-diss track for Pusha T.

"I knew something was going to come up about my kid. They had to add the deadbeat thing to make it more appealing, which is fine I understand that. The mom and dad thing whatever, you don’t even know my family."