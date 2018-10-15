TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Drake opens up about Kanye & Pusha T in the realest video you'll ever see

15 October 2018 - 12:49 By Chrizelda Kekana
Drake said he felt Pusha T reached a new level of low he wasn't comfortable to stoop to.
Image: ©AFP PHOTO/Emmanuel DUNAND

Y'all remember how we almost lost our minds when Pusha T damn near buried Drake with The Story of Adidon diss track but Drake remained silent...well  he's finally explained his reasons.

In a sit down interview with LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s HBO series The Shop, Drake said he didn't release a counter-diss track for Pusha T. 

"I knew something was going to come up about my kid. They had to add the deadbeat thing to make it more appealing, which is fine I understand that. The mom and dad thing whatever, you don’t even know my family."

LISTEN | Pusha T goes for Drake's mom, dad & 'son' in ANOTHER diss track

The Drake vs Pusha T beef just went from LIT to LITTEST. Kushushu fam!
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

For Drake The Story of Adidon stooped to a whole new level of low he wasn't trying to get to.

"But I'ma tell you, wishing death on my friend that has MS. I study rap battles for a living, now when you mention defenseless people who are sick in the hospital, that passed away, that really sent me to a place where I just believed then and believe now that there’s a price to pay for that. It's just, it's over, someone is going to f**king punch you in the face," said Drake.

Meanwhile, Drake has been a very busy man.

Just on Friday, he took over the Spanish market with his feature on Bad Bunny's Mia. Then over the weekend, not only did he bring out a whole entire Lebron James out at one of his concerts but he brought out Chris Brown, ending an almost decade long beef.

The man is a hard worker!

